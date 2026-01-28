Teen Disengagement Event Series with Author & Filmmaker

((Left) Jenny Anderson (Right) Rachel Grady)

Cascades Academy’s Education Series is exploring the growing challenge of teen disengagement — and how young people can shift from digital distraction to real-world connection, deeper learning, and meaningful relationships.

Monday, February 9, 6-7:30pm

The Disengaged Teen

An Evening with Author Jenny Anderson

Hear directly from The Disengaged Teen co-author Jenny Anderson, an award-winning journalist who spent over a decade at The New York Times and helped pioneer coverage on the science of learning. Jenny will share research-backed insights into why teens disengage — and what parents and educators can do to help them reconnect, thrive, and build lasting motivation.

Presented in partnership with Roundabout Books.

Thursday, April 9, 6-8:45pm

FOLKTAKES: Film Screening & Discussion

with Emmy-Winning and Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Rachel Grady

Exhausted by loneliness, social anxiety, and all the crushing barrage of pressures felt by their generation, FOLKTALES tells the timely and emotional story of three teenagers who leave the comforts of home to enroll in a traditional “folk high school” in the wilds of northernmost Norway.

Dropped in the arctic wilderness for one year, Hege, Romain, and Bjørn Tore must rely only on themselves and a pack of loyal sled dogs as they take the daunting step from childhood to adulthood. Freed from technology, social media, and the noise of modern life, this brave trio learns to face themselves for the first time, and experience an unexpected transformation.

FOLKTALES Co-Director/Producer Rachel Grady will join us on stage after the screening to discuss her award-winning film and answer your questions.

Presented in partnership with BendFilm.

Where: Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road

Who: Open to the Public

Cost: Free

Registration: cascadesacademy.org/community/education-series

