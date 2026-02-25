Roundabout Books Hosts Bend Fiber Artist Selena Baca to Discuss Her Latest Book, Crochet Layers to Love 

Roundabout Books is pleased to host local fiber artist, designer and author Selena Baca to share details about her new crochet book, Crochet Layers to Love, at an in-store event on March 10 at 6:30pm.

Her newest book includes eight crochet top patterns in a modern, minimalist color palette. The tops are chic yet casual classics, perfect for layering under or over other items in your wardrobe. All patterns are achievable by an advanced beginner, using basic easy-to-learn stitch combinations and minimal shaping. They are a snap to make and a joy to wear for yourself or as a gift.

Salena will bring a showcase of samples to share and will discuss:

Who she is and why she created this book

The yarns she chooses, where you can find them, how you can substitute

The sizes included

The styles included

How to measure for your best fit

Common mistakes and how to overcome them

The patterns are approachable, quick, and adjustable for a range of sizes, allowing you to create pieces that fit your body and your style. The book includes a variety of comfortable tank tops, a cozy cropped sweater, a breezy cotton poncho, and light, airy tops.

Salena Baca is the author of Crochet in a Weekend, Two Simple Shapes = 26 Crocheted Cardigans, Tops & Sweaters, How to Crochet in 10 Easy Lessons, My Crocheted Closet, Crochet in a Day, Build Your Skills: Crochet Tops and Crochet for Christmas, among others. She resides in Bend.

A purchase of Crochet Layers to Love or a $5 ticket is your entry to the event. Books can be purchased through the Roundabout Books website here, via telephone at 541-306-6564, or in the store. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

Roundabout Books is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff takes tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books nine years ago with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend or enjoy an event.

roundaboutbookshop.com