Closing Ceremony Friday & Next Exhibition Announced

Call and Response Performance: February 27

Join us on Friday, February 27 from at 5-7pm for a closing performance by Artist Victoria Smits to celebrate the closing of Be Right Back.

Arrive at 5pm to mingle and find a seat. Performance begins at 5:30pm.

During the Be Right Back exhibition, Post-it notes held in a soft, knit basket offer visitors the option to respond to the question, “Where would you go if your Post-it said, ‘Be Right Back’?” These collected responses become part of a Call and Response, a spoken word community activation and performance. Visitors are invited to participate and witness the collected responses to this question, lead by artist Victoria Smits and Heather Schulte. Please join us as we reflect on where we all find rest and reprieve.

Opening March 6: Michele Guieu

Opening Reception: March 6, 5-7pm

Artist Talk: March 19, 5:30pm, Register here

Small Mobile Workshop: Saturday, April 11, any time between 11am and 4pm, Register here

Seeds of Abundance: Limits, Loss & Regeneration is a multi-room installation exploring abundance not through accumulation, but through attention to what already surrounds us. Using natural and salvaged materials gathered on-site and from Authentique Artfarm—branches, seeds, flowers, stones, and found elements—Michele Guieu creates a series of immersive environments that invite slowing down, reflection, and participation.

Save the Date: For Art’s Sake Fundraiser April 16!

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between Renaissance and Baroque? Why did Marcel Duchamp submit a urinal as art? What makes something “art” in the first place? These questions — and many more — will be explored by our resident Art Historian, Dr. Braden Engel, during an evening of curiosity, laughter, lively learning and fundraising at For Art’s Sake: An Educational Variety Show and Fundraiser for Scalehouse!

Join us April 16 from 5:30-7:30pm at Open Space for a one-of-a-kind event that blends art history, storytelling, performance, and community generosity — all in support of Scalehouse’s mission to bring bold contemporary art experiences to Central Oregon.

Seeking Donations for Art Auction

Scalehouse is seeking donations of Art Auction pieces for a silent auction in support of our upcoming fundraiser: For Art’s Sake on April 16 from 5:30-7:30pm at Open Space. Artists will receive one free ticket to the show!

