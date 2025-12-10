Roundabout Books to Host Award-Winning & NY Times Bestselling Novelist David Guterson

Roundabout Books is excited to host NY Times Bestselling author David Guterson at an in-store event on January 29 at 6:30 pm, to discuss and read from his new novel.

Evelyn in Transit, releasing on January 20 and already having received advance praise from Pico Iyer, Paul Harding and other prestigious authors, is a crystalline short novel about defying expectations, hitting the road, and seeking the right way to live.

Radically open-minded, formidably strong, and unusually clear-eyed about herself and others, Evelyn Bednarz has always been a misfit. She’s easily bored, unsuited to life at school, asks odd questions about faith and time, and sees through conventions others take for granted. Seeking to be true to herself, she hitchhikes across the American West taking odd jobs.

In distant Tibet, another life unfolds as remote from Evelyn’s as can be: the life of a boy named Tsering, raised as a Buddhist monk in the mountains of Tibet, who eventually becomes a high lama.

And yet, their lives are strangely linked—as Evelyn discovers when a trio of Buddhist lamas show up at her door to announce that her five-year-old son Cliff is the seventh reincarnation of the illustrious Norbu Rinpoche, recently deceased. The lamas’ visit sets off a family crisis and a media firestorm over Cliff’s future.

Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

David Guterson is the author of 13 books, including the PEN/Faulkner Award winner Snow Falling on Cedars, which was made into a major motion picture, translated into 25 languages, and has sold more than four million copies worldwide. He lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington.

A purchase of Evelyn in Transit is your ticket to the event. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books' Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

