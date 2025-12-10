Tickets Now on Sale for Shrek the Musical Jr.

(Graphic courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Tickets are officially on sale for Shrek the Musical Jr. — the perfect gift of live theatre this holiday season!

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film and Broadway musical, Shrek the Musical Jr. brings all your favorite characters to life in a fun, fast-paced, and heartwarming stage adaptation. Follow Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and a cast of colorful fairytale misfits as they discover the power of friendship, acceptance, and celebrating what makes each of us unique.

Performances at Summit High School

Friday, February 20 – 7pm

Saturday, February 21 – 2pm

Saturday, February 21 – 7pm

Sunday, February 22 – 2pm

Give the gift of a magical experience — and get ready to let your freak flag fly!

Buy your tickets here.

beatchildrenstheatre.org