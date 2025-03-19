Roundabout Books to Host Birder & Author Matt Kracht to Share Stories from His New Book A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever!

Roundabout Books is pleased to host professional birding amateur and bestselling author Matt Kracht to share stories from his newest birding guide with full-color illustrations, A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever! The event will be held at Roundabout Books on April 3 at 6:30pm.

Featuring 50 of the absolute worst birds to fly the earth, Kracht identifies each of their most terrible qualities, details exactly why they suck, and shows you why with furious (but actually quite lovely) full-color drawings. Including all-new, all-worst fowl, such as:

The absolute waste of feathers Cruddy Turdstone (Ruddy Turnstone)

The utter a-hole Blank Staring-Eyes Flycrapper (Black Paradise Flycatcher)

The outright loser Dowdy Woodfucker (Downy Woodpecker)

Even the author’s previous bird takedown guides are no preparation for this hilariously harrowing collection of squawking, conceited, trash-eating, and even murderous idiots. The horror. The horror . . .

Both entertaining and educational, this uproarious guide to all things wings includes migratory maps, tips for bird identification, musings on the avian population and classification, and more. Plus, each entry is accompanied by facts about a bird’s (annoying) call, its (dumb) migratory pattern, its (downright tacky) markings, and more.

“Birds are TERRIBLE. I have spent years, YEARS, of my life studying birds. Watching them. Analyzing their behaviors. Determining their ‘contributions’ to the world. I am an expert, so believe me when I tell you this: Birds are horrible people. And the birds included in THIS book are, by far, the worst of the lot. Of all the shit-eating birds that I’ve had the misfortune to catalog over the course of my career as a scientist and professional bird critic, THESE birds take the absolute SHIT-CAKE!” says Matt Kracht.

Matt Kracht is a professional birding amateur, writer, and illustrator who enjoys creating books that celebrate the humor inherent in life’s absurdities. He is the author of the bestselling The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, The Big Dumb Bird Journal, The Field Guide to Dumb Birds Sticker Book, and in an enthusiastic change of pace, OMFG BEES! Based in Tacoma, Washington, he enjoys gazing out the window at the beautiful waters of Puget Sound and making fun of birds.

The purchase of A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever! or $5 is your entry ticket. Books and tickets can be purchased through Roundabout Books’ website here, via telephone at 541-306-6564, or in the store. The event will be held at Roundabout Books & Cafe in Bend. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

Roundabout Books is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff takes tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend, or enjoy an event.

