Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Sprout Film Festival

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Tuesday, April 8 at 10am and 7pm

The Sprout Film Festival’s mission is to inspire audiences, promote inclusion and support transformative filmmaking as an important part of social change.

This unique event, which focuses exclusively on films that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), strives to challenge assumptions and breakdown stereotypes.

This Community Engagement Event is in collaboration with Full Access High Desert and Central Oregon Disability Support Network.

Edna Vazquez of Pink Martini

Friday, April 11 at 7:30pm

Guest singer and guitarist with Portland’s Pink Martini, Edna’s powerful voice and spell-binding musical talent transcend boundaries of language to engage, uplift and spread her message of light, love and cultural healing. Growing up in Jalisco, Mexico nurtured her bi-cultural melting pot of folk, rock, R&B, and Mexican heritage, rooted in universal human emotion. Her intimate solo show, De Colores, covers Mexican folk songs, trova serenades, and distinctive originals in Spanish and English.

Hotel California

Presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment

Sunday, April 13 at 7:30pm

For over three decades, Hotel California has been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles and thrilling audiences worldwide. From the quintessential Eagles anthem Hotel California through Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Take It to the Limit, Peaceful Easy Feeling, One of These Nights, Dirty Laundry, Already Gone, The Long Run, Life In the Fast Lane and Desperado, they have evolved into a masterful celebration of The Eagles’ music.

The String Queens

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Tuesday, April 15 at 7:30pm

Praised for their authentic, soulful and orchestral sound, this Washington, D.C. trio inspires diverse audiences to love, hope, feel and imagine. These classically trained music teachers pilot a rousing journey through time and musical genres, from the Baroque era to the Jazz Age to today’s Billboard Hot 100 Chart. They have played at Carnegie Hall, the Wimbledon Championships and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Robert Cray Band

Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30pm

Across five decades Robert Cray has created a richly inclusive American music, revitalizing both blues and soul. He has released 19 studio albums, every one replete with his extremely distinctive songs, won five Grammy Awards and continues to make music that sounds like no one but Robert Cray. “All these years we have been fortunate to do what we love doing, playing the music we love playing,” says Cray with a smile. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Save the Dates

On Sale Now and Coming Soon

April 23: Portland Cello Project — The Music of Stevie Wonder

April 24: Young Professionals Summit

April 25-26: Banff Film Fest

April 27: The Sleeping Beauty Ballet

