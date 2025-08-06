Roundabout Books to Host Jonathan Bach to Explore the Bend Housing Crisis in His New Book High Desert, Higher Costs

Roundabout Books will host Jonathan Bach, raised in Bend, to discuss his new book, “High Desert, Higher Costs: Bend and the Housing Crisis in the American West,” grown out of his 2021 “Portland Business Journal” article about Bend’s runaway housing market. The event takes place at Roundabout Books on September 4 at 6:30pm.

Nestled against the Cascade Mountains, former lumber town Bend, Oregon, entices residents who long to live in a wonderland of sagebrush and forests. But like so many other communities across the West, Bend has too few homes for everyone clambering for access. In High Desert, Higher Costs, Jonathan Bach takes a closer look at the housing crisis in this mid-sized city that is both the population center for rural Central Oregon and a major recreation area. Bach uses Bend as a lens into the growing housing crisis in the region, where residents and tourists alike prize access to outdoor recreation, and housing issues have been brewing for decades.

Like other cities in Montana, Idaho and Colorado, Bend serves as a gateway to popular natural areas while also experiencing a limited amount of new housing, increasing populations, amenity migrants in the age of remote work, depressed or stagnating wages and a widening gulf between homeowners and renters. High Desert, Higher Costs introduces us to regular people — from the former political candidate evicted during COVID-19 to the nonprofit worker hoping to build apartments for the houseless — who struggle to call Bend home. Bach explores the causes of these issues and the political, legal, economic and cultural factors influencing them, and also offers potential solutions for current and future residents to build their lives now, and in the years to come, in Bend and throughout the American West.

Jonathan Bach covers housing and commercial real estate for the Oregonian. He previously wrote for the Portland Business Journal, where his reporting on home-lending disparities received an honorable mention from the nonprofit Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. Bach has been recognized by the 2019 and 2021 Northwest Excellence in Journalism Contest and by the SABEW 2021 Best in Business Awards. Jonathan lives with his wife, Makenna, near Portland, Oregon.

The purchase of High Desert, Higher Cost: Bend and the Housing Crisis of the American West or $5 is your entry ticket. Books and tickets can be purchased through Roundabout Books’ website here, via telephone at 541-306-6564, or in the store. The event will be held at Roundabout Books & Café in Bend. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager Julie Swearingen at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

About Roundabout Books & Café:

Roundabout Books & Café is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff takes tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend or enjoy an event.

roundaboutbookshop.com