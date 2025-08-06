High Desert Education Service District Receives Grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to Bring Music Enrichment to Children with Special Needs

High Desert Education Service District (HDESD) announces it has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to support its Music is Magic program, bringing the power of music directly to young children with special needs in Deschutes County.

Music is Magic is a new initiative within HDESD’s Early Intervention and Early Childhood Special Education (EI/ECSE) programs, which currently serve over 700 children under the age of five who experience developmental delays and disabilities. These services are essential for helping young learners build critical skills in communication, motor development and social-emotional growth.

With the support of this grant, HDESD will integrate dedicated, intentional music enrichment experiences into classrooms, Head Start programs and home visitations. A trained Music Specialist will provide engaging, developmentally appropriate activities designed to support brain development, language acquisition, self-regulation and social skills — areas often challenged by disabilities but highly responsive to the benefits of music. Research consistently shows music’s positive impact on early childhood development, and this program ensures children with disabilities have equitable access to these opportunities.

“Music opens doors for connection, communication and joy, especially for young children with special needs,” said Dr. Sara Johnson, Superintendent of High Desert ESD. “Thanks to the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation’s generosity, we can bring the proven benefits of music directly into our classrooms and homes, giving these children the best possible start.”

Additional Grant Supports HDESD’s Broader Mission

In addition to the Music is Magic award, HDESD’s Family Access Network (FAN) received $12,000 to support its work of connecting economically disadvantaged children to basic needs services in Deschutes County.

Together, these grants demonstrate a shared commitment between HDESD and the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to support children, strengthen families, and build a brighter future across Central Oregon.

About the High Desert Education Service District:

The High Desert Education Service District (HDESD) provides vital services to the school districts in Central Oregon, linking them to state and national resources. HDESD’s programs help minimize service duplication, conserve local budgets and offer specialized programs that enhance education across the region.

hdesd.org