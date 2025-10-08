Roundabout Books to Host Local Artist & Children’s Picture Book Author Dennis McGregor for a Pre-Holiday Evening

Roundabout Books is excited to host local artist Dennis McGregor for a pre-holiday evening based on his popular children’s books, highlighting You Stole My Name, You Stole My Name Too and You Stole My Name Tools. The event takes place at Roundabout Books on November 6 at 6:30pm.

McGregor’s work is known for its gorgeous illustrations, charming poems and colorful journeys through the animal kingdom, enjoyed by children and adults alike — entertaining and educational, comparing animal names to names of plants or tools. You Stole My Name” was chosen as a Kirkus Best Indie Picture Book in 2023.

Dennis McGregor is an illustrator, designer, songwriter and musician. On a piece of land near Sisters, Dennis seeks a perfect balance between music, painting and working the land. The pond he’s been digging by hand for over ten years is still not finished, but it’s nearly deep enough for diving!

This is a free event. Please register here, via telephone at 541-306-6564 or at the store. The event will be held at Roundabout Books & Cafe in Bend. For further information, please contact Roundabout Books’ Event Manager, Julie Swearingen, at julie@roundaboutbookshop.com.

About Roundabout Books & Café:

Roundabout Books & Cafe is a full-service independent bookstore, located in the heart of Bend’s Northwest Crossing Community. The staff takes tremendous pride in their highly curated selection of new adult and children’s books. Local Bend resident, Cassie Clemans, founded Roundabout Books with a vision of enhancing the life of our community by providing a warm and comfortable literary space where people of all ages are welcome to read, browse, shop for books, meet a friend, or enjoy an event.

roundaboutbookshop.com