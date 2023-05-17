Ryan Traster with Newski at McManamins Old St. Francis School on May 24

(Photo courtesy of Kim Grant)

A former Minnesotan, now based in Joshua Tree, Traster is concerned with pinning down the milieu of his home and situating his stories in the rich lineage of Cosmic American music pioneers, the likes of The Byrds, Crazy Horse and Gram Parsons (who left this mortal coil a few blocks away from where Traster lives).

The new album Low Mirada was released September 30, 2022 via Blackbird Record Label. The album was recorded in Minneapolis with Kris Johnson (The Jayhawks, Flowers Studio) and features mixing and keyboard work by Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, The Decemberists, Pinegrove).

There is an aesthetic sensibility that persists throughout the album, Traster swapping the acoustic-leaning instrumentation of his earlier albums for Rickenbackers and more space and fuzz.

The video for the first single, The Night’s Got You, is out now.

“A lyrically impressive and sonically mesmerizing album.” ~ The Big Takeover

“Mature songwriting, vibrant varied soundscapes with a good fluid band. There’s a twang to this without sounding entirely country. It’s that punk ingredient that he absorbed from early Costello & Parker” ~ American Songwriter

Wednesday, May 24

with: Newski

6-9pm Free/All Ages

McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend

songsofryantraster.com

DOWNLOAD LOW MIRADA: kgmusicpress.com/ryan-traster

SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/album/4pPGdnJKezem1BVDpuvWJN