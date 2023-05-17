Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Finalizes Artist Lineup

Three-Day Country And Americana Music Festival Features Performances From Ryan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen, Margo Price, Shane Smith & The Saints, Corb Lund And More In Pendleton, Oregon, June 22-24

Single and Multi-Day Tickets On Sale Now

The fifth annual Jackalope Jamboree 2023 has released its updated artist lineup including newly added mainstage acts, pre- and after-party showcases and book readings from author/journalist Josh Crutchmer. Presented by Hodgen Distributing, the three-day music festival takes place on June 22-24 at the historic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon with a wide array of Americana and country & western artists including Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Margo Price, Shane Smith & The Saints, Corb Lund, Kelsey Waldon, Vandoliers, Kaitlin Butts, Margo Cilker, Rob Leines, Summer Dean, Tanner Usrey, Mariel Buckley and more. Jackalope Jamboree, which Saving Country Music called “one of the festival circuit’s hidden gems,” is also adding comedy to the bill with an appearance from Dusty Slay.

Tickets for Jackalope Jamboree are still available including three-day, two-day and single-day options. There are also a limited number of camping spaces for purchase. Click here to buy tickets and get more information.

This year’s official pre- and after-parties will occur at various local mainstays such as the legendary Rainbow Café, Great Pacific and Pendleton Convention Center. Confirmed artists slated to perform include Buffalo Kin, William Surly and The Barroom Gospel Band, Michelle Moonshine, James Dean Kindle, Dusty Rust, Dirty Laundry, William Surly and Aaron McDonnell.

Part of the pre-party festivities will include Crutchmer’s first public reading from his new book The Motel Cowboy Show (available August 10). From the Sawtooth Mountains of central Idaho to the bustle of Austin, TX, the influence of mountain roots music is real and lasting in this highly-anticipated sequel to Red Dirt: Roots Music, Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, At Home Anywhere (also part of his festival readings). Additionally, The Motel Cowboy will feature a chapter devoted to Crutchmer’s experience at this year’s Jackalope Jamboree. Click here to pre-order.

Pendleton, whose motto is “the real West,” is a town where the best of western tradition and heritage lives on. Known for its legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the iconic Pendleton Woolen Mills, the city is located in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon. The community is a sportsman’s paradise and offers festival attendees a vast range of outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, hiking, hunting, golfing and more.

Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages. Food vendors will be on-site with vegetarian options. Official sponsor Widmer Brothers Brewing will offer their beverages available for purchase. In addition, there will be domestic beer and local wine available. Spectators can also shop local merchant booths for a large selection of clothing, jewelry, art and more.

Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Full Lineup

Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman

Margo Price

Shane Smith and the Saints

Corb Lund

Kelsey Waldon

Vandoliers

Kaitlin Butts

Dusty Slay

Margo Cilker

Rob Leines

Summer Dean

Tanner Usrey

Mariel Buckley

Eli Howard and the Greater Good

The Lowdown Drifters

Michelle Moonshine

Dusty Rust

Charles Wood III

Buffalo Kin

William Surly and the Barroom Gospel

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters

June Clivas & The Ditty Boys

James Dean Kindle

Dirty Laundry

Mac Cornish

Aaron McDonnell

Charles Wood III

Our Songs Are Alive

Josh Crutchmer

jackalopejamboree.com