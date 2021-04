(Photo by Deb Stacona)

An exhibit titled Sacred Reflections, The Art of Umatilla Ellen Taylor, is opening April 8 at The Museum At Warm Springs and will run through May 29.

The museum is open 9am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday with a limited number of guests allowed inside at a time. The museum is located at 2189 Hwy. 26 in Warm Springs.

For more information, please call 541-553-3331.

museumatwarmsprings.org