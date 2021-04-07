How is the Black Community Revitalizing the Art World?

(Photo | Courtesy of Artsper)

The latest tragedies related to racism and the global scope of the Black Lives Matter movement have highlighted the dire need for a more inclusive and just society. This awareness has also spread to the art world, where black artists are still often overlooked in history books. Yet the black community has much to contribute to the art market and to world culture.

Black artists, gallery owners and collectors are essential to a healthy art scene. They allow us to value black culture, to finally give it the resonance that until now has not been granted to it. Discover in our article how these different actors are deeply changing the art world, bringing an optimistic promise for the future.

Learn more here: artsper-for-galleries.com/blog/how-the-black-community-revolutionized-the-art-world-in-2021

How to Grow the Career of Your Artists Online

Have you just signed a new artist? Or do you simply want to get your partners off the ground? In short, are you asking yourself how to help your artists advance their careers with technology? As an online marketplace, these are the problems that we’ve mastered over more than eight years at Artsper.

Instagram, Pinterest, online sales platforms, websites and communications: We give you the keys to using each of these tools, which will allow your artists to stand out using their online presence.

Read Artsper’s guide on how to promote your artists online.

artsper-for-galleries.com