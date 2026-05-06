Salmon Feast at COCC Madras a Celebration of Culture

(Dancers perform during the 2022 Salmon Bake at the Madras campus | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The annual Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake, a Native American feast and celebration that’s been a regional tradition for more than a quarter century, is set for 11am-3pm on Saturday, May 16, at the newly expanded Madras campus.

Held by the college’s Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club, this is a free community event with entertainment for the whole family, featuring food, music, dance, vendor booths and a silent auction.

Beginning at 11:30am, the day’s entertainment will include flutist James Edmund Greeley — a Native American Music Award winner whose work has featured on a Grammy-winning album — the Warm Springs K-8 drum and dance group, and Grupo Folklórico el Sol, performing folkloric dances.

Traditionally baked salmon — skewered on sticks, staked around an open fire — will be served beginning at noon, along with frybread and other side dishes.

All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

For the current academic year, nearly 4% of COCC’s students identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For more information, contact Jeremiah Rector, Native American program coordinator, at 541-318-3782 or jrector@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

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