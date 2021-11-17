Santa Express to Collect Food, Clothing & Toys for Families in Need

After a year off, Santa and Bend Fire & Rescue’s Santa Express are back spreading holiday cheer! Bend Fire crews will be driving through several neighborhoods again this year with Santa collecting food, clothing and toys to support the Salvation Army.

In 2020, The Salvation Army and Santa Express collected thousands of pounds of food plus much needed clothing and toys to help those in need here in Bend. Anything and everything helps, even if it’s one can of food or a small toy that donation will go a long ways to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas and a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning. The Salvation Army would like to express the need for gifts to be given to teenage age kids as well. Please join the Bend Fire Department in supporting our community! 2021 has brought more community need this year and we’re asking for your help and support.

Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly trips: (maps available at bendoregon.gov/santaexpress)

Monday November 29 — Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow neighborhoods

Tuesday November 30 — Northwest Crossing, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods

Wednesday December 1 — Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods

Drop off non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing at any of these locations. Boxes will be in place until Friday December 18, 2021:

Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Stations — blue recycling bins will be at each system for touchless drop off service

The Salvation Army — 515 NE Dekalb Ave.

Starbucks locations throughout Central Oregon

Oregon Spirit Distillery — 740 NE First St. Bend

If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, please call our office at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.

Thanks ahead of time from Bend Firefighters Association, Bend Fire & Rescue, Cascade Disposal and The Salvation Army for helping families in need this holiday season. If you need help for this holiday season with food or presents, please call The Salvation Army at 541-389-8888.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.

Click here for more information.

bendoregon.gov