Tower Theatre 2021-22 Season Announcement

The Tower Theatre Foundation presents a new year of music, theatre and more.

These shows are now on sale first to Tower members. Members at the Keylight level and above receive 15 percent off tickets until the public on sale Thursday, November 18 at 10am.

Cocktail Cabaret: Sing in the New Year!

Central Oregon’s top performers again take the Tower spotlight to share songs of new beginnings and bright futures. Chosen from favorite Broadway and film productions, these solos and duets help set the tone for coping and prospering in 2022. Limelight Entertainment’s Brad Ruder hosts; pianist Scott Michaelsen returns as musical director.

Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8 at 7:30pm

M-Pact

Called “one of the best pop/jazz vocal groups in the world” by the San Francisco Chronicle, these six trailblazers unite the soul of Stevie Wonder and the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire with the a cappella harmonies of Take 6. Their “pact” to showcase the power of nature’s first instrument — the human voice — earned them Vocal Group of the Year (LA Music Awards), Artist of the Year (Seattle Music Awards) and Grand Champs of the national Harmony Sweepstakes competition.

Wednesday, January 12 at 7:30pm

Mark Hummel’s 30th Annual Blues Harmonica Blowout

Mark Hummel’s annual touring festival, this year honoring 1960’s Chicago harmonica legend and Blues Hall of Famer Big Walter Horton, features nine world-class musicians, including: Sugar Ray Norcia, Kim Wilson, guitarist and singer Duke Robillard, San Jose-based “Bombay Blues Man” Aki Kumar, drummer Wes Starr and longtime Blues Harmonica Blowout member Bob Welsh (guitar, piano and bass).

Friday, January 14 at 7:30pm

Central Oregon Youth Orchestra with Sisters High Jazz Choir

Revel in local music! This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore. Their first public performance since the pandemic is a family-friendly celebration of works by Mozart, Sibelius, and John Williams. The Sisters Jazz Choir, 18 elite high school vocalists specializing in jazz and pop standards, is directed by teacher and performer Rick Johnson.

Friday, January 28 at 7:30pm

Friends: the Musical Parody

The hilarious new off-Broadway musical lovingly lampoons TV’s enduring sitcom and the misadventures of your favorite 20-something pals navigating work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Whether you’re a longtime follower of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, or met them during a quarantine binging spree, this live comedy is for you!

Sunday, January 30 at 7:30pm

Yamato

A dozen performers hit a Japanese taiko drum carved from a 400-year-old tree. Audiences buzz as hearts race to the beats, uplifted in sync with powerful, ancient rhythms. Adding originality and innovation to traditional Japanese instruments, the Yamato drummers are the epitome of Japanese “tenmei” — destiny and mission — delivering a roaring sound that immerses you in new musical adventures.

Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30pm

