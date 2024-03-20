Save the Date

Dry Canyon Arts Association Spring Art Show & Sale.

Registration for vendor space opens April 4, 2024 for artists not currently members of DCAA.

This event will be held at Redmond High School Commons at 675 Rimrock Way, Redmond.

Saturday, May 4, 10am-5pm and Sunday, May 5, 10am-4pm. Vendor booth set-up is Friday evening between 6pm and 8pm and Saturday morning between 8am and 10am. This event will accommodate over 50 local and northwest artists offering original art in oil, acrylic, watercolor, metalwork, ceramics, fiber, wood, photography, glass, jewelry, and more.

Registration fee for nonmembers is $160. Registration closes on April 21. Apply at drycanyonarts.org.