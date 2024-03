(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT — Summer Camps!!!

We have added four new camps.

Yes, yes and yes! It’s time to sign up for BEAT the Heat Summer camps! Registrations are now open, so go online now and sign up soon as space is limited. More classes will be added in the coming weeks too! Click on the link below for more information and to go right to registration.

Plus MORE spaces opening for Spring Break camp!

Click here to register.

beatchildrenstheatre.org