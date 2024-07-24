Save the Date: Bend Design 2024

October 17+18, 2024

Bend Design 2024 unites designers, artists, and creative minds for a celebration of the growing innovative and creative Bend design community. Through workshops, inspiring talks, and welcoming gatherings, Bend Design encourages creativity and connection among attendees, speakers and the greater Bend community.

Known for its diverse sessions covering graphic design, illustration, branding, and architecture, Bend Design stands out as a space where creativity thrives, and this year Bend Design offers a platform to learn from industry leaders and fellow creatives in the Bend area where the conference was born in 2015.

Tickets on sale soon!

