The Museum at Warm Springs Kicks Off Annual Membership Drive

This year The Museum’s Membership Drive continues to build on the momentum from 30th anniversary celebration, which concluded in 2023 with a fundraising gala that demonstrated tremendous community support and netted The Museum $110,000. The funds that were raised are enabling The Museum to continue its tradition of sharing the history, culture and arts of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and other Indigenous peoples.

The Museum recently reopened to the public after being closed for several months for the installation of a brand-new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC). The old one had not been replaced in 30 years. In addition, The Museum is in the planning stages of a renewal of its popular Permanent Exhibit, which hasn’t been refurbished since The Museum opened in 1993.

The Museum is grateful to a number of Oregon collaborators that are helping spread the word about the Membership Drive, including Central Oregon LandWatch, Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza, Jefferson County Arts Association and Art Adventure Gallery, Jefferson County Historical Society, KWSO 91.9 FM Warm Springs Radio, Old Mill District, Our Children Oregon, Spilyay Tymoo (Coyote News), The Environmental Center, Visit Central Oregon, and Redmond Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Annual memberships start at $25 and are tax deductible as allowable by law. All Members receive free admission for one year, ten percent discount in The Museum’s Gift Shop, special invitations to exhibits and programs, and access to Oregon Historical Society’s Reciprocal Membership Program with free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Be a part of a community of supporters and become a Museum at Warm Springs Member by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org. Click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, PO Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

Currently on View at The Museum

The national traveling exhibition Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project is on view through September 7. The exhibition features 40 paintings by Nayana LaFond (Métis Nation of Ontario, Canada) focusing on missing and murdered Indigenous relatives. Behind each of the paintings is the voice of an Indigenous person who has suffered the impact of violence. Ninety-eight percent of Native people experience violence during their lifetime. Native women face murder rates 11 times the national average. These crimes are under-reported by the media and under-prosecuted by law enforcement. LaFond’s project brings visibility to this ongoing crisis.

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum welcomes donations any time of the year. Please consider a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Your gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes you owe. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of our Museum. The Museum at Warm Springs is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331