Save the Date

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between Renaissance and Baroque? Why did Marcel Duchamp submit a urinal as art? What makes something “art” in the first place? These questions — and many more—will be explored by our resident Art Historian, Dr. Braden Engel, during an evening of curiosity, laughter, lively learning and fundraising at For Art’s Sake: An Educational Variety Show and Fundraiser for Scalehouse!

Join us April 16 from 5:30-7:30pm at Open Space for a one-of-a-kind event that blends art history, storytelling, performance, and community generosity — all in support of Scalehouse’s mission to bring bold contemporary art experiences to Central Oregon.

Seeking Donations for Art Auction

Scalehouse is seeking donations of Art Auction pieces for a silent auction in support of our upcoming fundraiser: For Art’s Sake on April 16 from 5:30-7:30pm at Open Space. Artists will receive one free ticket to the show!

Call and Response Performance: February 27

Join us on Friday, February 27 from at 5-7pm for a performance by Artist Victoria Smits to celebrate the closing of Be Right Back.

Arrive at 5pm to mingle and find a seat. Performance begins at 5:30pm.

During the Be Right Back exhibition, Post-it notes held in a soft, knit basket offer visitors the option to respond to the question, “Where would you go if your Post-it said, ‘Be Right Back’?” These collected responses become part of a Call and Response, a spoken word community activation and performance. Visitors are invited to participate and witness the collected responses to this question, lead by artist Victoria Smits and Heather Schulte. Please join us as we reflect on where we all find rest and reprieve.

This program is supported by the Roundhouse Foundation.

