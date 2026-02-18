World-Renowned Musicians Perform Beethoven Sonatas

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) presents Artistic Director and violinist Soovin Kim and Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė who will perform three of Beethoven’s most profound sonatas — Nos. 3, 9 (“Kreutzer”), and 10 — in an intimate concert setting. This fifth concert of CMNW’s 2025/26 seven-concert Year-Round Season will be held at The Old Church Concert Hall on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30pm.

Concert Descripton

More than two years after her CMNW debut at the 2023 Summer Festival, the dynamic Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė returns to Portland with Artistic Director and violinist Soovin Kim for a night of Beethoven’s most intimate chamber works — his sonatas for violin & piano. Beethoven’s sonatas established a new sonata form wherein the violin and piano are equal partners, with neither dominating the musical “conversation.” From his early Sonata No. 3 that embodies his revolutionary melodic and rhythmic inventiveness, to his elegantly refined Sonata No. 10 and his bold and heroic “Kreutzer” Sonata, you’ll experience a full range of Beethoven’s genius brought to life by just these two incredible artists.

“Jokūbavičiūtė approaches the piano with attentive precision — every note, keyed or otherwise, placed within the instrument’s resonance for maximum clarity — combined with a provocative, febrile intelligence.” ~ The Washington Post

From Artistic Director Soovin Kim: “It’s a joy to welcome Ieva back to CMNW following her stunning performances at our 2023 Summer Festival — her first visit to Portland. Our musical partnership dates back to our time as students at the Curtis Institute. We have particularly invested ourselves in Beethoven over these years, and this recital includes his final two sonatas, two of the greatest in the entire violin and piano repertoire. Please join us for an evening of Beethoven ranging from the divine to the thunderous at The Old Church!”

Concert Program

BEETHOVEN Violin Sonata No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 12, No. 3

BEETHOVEN Violin Sonata No. 10 in G Major, Op. 96

BEETHOVEN Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 (“Kreutzer”)

Program Notes

Notes about the music can be found on this page.

About The Musicians

Soovin Kim, Violin

Soovin Kim enjoys a broad musical career regularly performing Bach sonatas and Paganini caprices for solo violin, sonatas for violin and piano ranging from Beethoven to Ives, Mozart, and Haydn concertos and symphonies as a conductor, and new world-premiere works almost every season.

When he was 20 years old, Kim received first prize at the Paganini International Violin Competition. He immersed himself in the string quartet literature for 20 years as the 1st violinist of the Johannes Quartet. Among his many commercial recordings are his “thrillingly triumphant” (Classic FM Magazine) disc of Paganini’s demanding 24 Caprices and a two-disc set of Bach’s complete solo violin works that were released in 2022.

Kim is the founder and artistic director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival (LCCMF) in Burlington, Vermont. In addition to its explorative programming and extensive work with living composers, LCCMF created the ONE Strings program through which all 3rd through 5th grade students of the Integrated Arts Academy in Burlington study violin. The University of Vermont recognized Soovin Kim’s work by bestowing an Honorary Doctorate upon him in 2015.

In 2020, he and his wife, pianist Gloria Chien, became artistic directors of Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Oregon. He, with Chien, were awarded Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s 2021 CMS Award for Extraordinary Service to Chamber Music. Kim devotes much of his time to his passion for teaching at the New England Conservatory in Boston and the Yale School of Music in New Haven.

Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė, Piano

Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė‘s powerfully and intricately crafted performances have led critics to describe her as possessing “razor-sharp intelligence and wit” (The Washington Post) and as “an artist of commanding technique, refined temperament and persuasive insight” (The New York Times). In 2006, she was honored as a recipient of a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship.

In 2021, Sono Luminus released Ms. Jokūbavičiūtė’s latest recording, Northscapes, which features works by twenty-first century composers from the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe. Gramophone magazine described it as “a fascinating, well-balanced programme, played with engrossingly undemonstrative virtuosity . . . Jokūbavičiūtė navigates the contrasting demands of each work with hugely impressive skill.”

Jokūbavičiūtė’s recital programs and recording projects bring her to stages in major cities in the US and in Europe. She made her orchestral debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the Ravinia Festival and has since performed concerti with orchestras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Montevideo, Uruguay; Washington, DC; and Fargo, North Dakota.

A much sought-after chamber musician and collaborator, notably with violinist Midori, Ms. Jokūbavičiūtė‘s chamber music endeavors have brought her to major stages throughout North America and extensive touring in Europe, Japan, India, and South America. She also regularly appears at international music festivals and has established herself as a mentoring artist at the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont and Kneisel Hall in Maine. She was a founding member of the Naumburg International Chamber Music Competition winner, Trio Cavatina.

A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Mannes College of Music, Ms. Jokūbavičiūtė is currently Associate Professor of Piano at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Upcoming 2025/26 Season Concerts

Flute + Clarinet + Violin + Viola + Cello + Bass + Harp

Loeffler’s Lost Octet, Debussy & Schumann

A Rare Opportunity To Experience This Masterpiece

Saturday, March 28 • 7:30pm

First Baptist Church of Portland

Imagine a Romantic masterpiece lost to time, unpublished, unrecorded, and unheard since 1897. Incredibly, after two premiere performances that one reviewer said “took nearly everyone by storm,” Boston-based composer Charles Martin Loeffler’s stunning Octet vanished into the archives of the Library of Congress until it was rediscovered in 2020 by CMNW Protégé Project Alumnus Graeme Steele Johnson. After a year reconstructing the score, an all-star ensemble including clarinetists Johnson and CMNW Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin, CMNW Protégé Project Alumni violinists Isabelle Ai Durrenberger and Anna Lee, Oregon Symphony bassist Braizahn Jones, and others will bring it back to life, alongside two masterpieces by Claude Debussy. You can be among one of the first audiences to experience Loeffler’s gorgeous Octet in more than 125 years!

“Johnson spent a year reconstructing the octet’s score from the 75-page manuscript, creating the first critical edition of the music. In 2022 he assembled an octet of musicians, including his former teacher, David Shifrin, and himself on clarinet, to read through the piece.” ~ The Strad

Concert Program

R. SCHUMANN Fantasiestücke, Op. 73

CLAUDE DEBUSSY Prélude à laprès-midi d’un faune

CLAUDE DEBUSSY Première rhapsodie

LOEFFLER Octet for Two Clarinets, Harp, Two Violins, Viola, Cello & Double Bass

Dance + Wind Quintet

Drawing on the Walls

Uniting Live Chamber Music & Innovative Dance

Friday, April 24, 2026 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, April 25, 2026 @ 2pm

Saturday, April 25, 2026 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, April 26, 2026 @ 4pm

Performing Arts Center, Portland Community College (Sylvania)

Always surprising, delightfully entertaining, and utterly original, Chamber Music Northwest and BodyVox will unite live chamber music and bold contemporary dance for their 10th collaboration together, Drawing on the Walls. This World Premiere production is musically headlined by one of our favorite wind quintets, the dynamic and innovative WindSync. Like recent collaborations — NINETEEN*TWENTY (Akropolis Wind Quintet, 2022) and Beautiful Everything (Imani Winds, 2024) — WindSync will join forces with BodyVox’s choreographers and dancers for an evening that celebrates the voice of the soul (music) and of the body (dance).

“An invigoratingly fresh blend of dance and music…” ~Oregon ArtsWatch

Music Program

TBD

