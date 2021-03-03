Save the Date for Think Wild Baby Season Baby Shower

(Photo | Courtesy of Think Wild)

Date: Sunday, April 25

Time: Stop by anytime between 1-4pm PST

Address: 62410 Erickson Road, Bend

RSVP here: secure.lglforms.com/form

Order supplies here: thinkwildco.us7.list-manage.com/track/click

Baby season is just around the corner, which means the wildlife hospital will soon be full of baby birds and mammals that need around-the-clock care. Stop by on Sunday, April 25 from 1-4pm and help Think Wild raise funds and supplies to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife in need this summer. You can also get involved remotely by ordering needed supplies directly to Think Wild ahead of time at the link above.

Geoff Warburton, Think Wild volunteer and real estate agent with Keller Williams, will be serving up barbecue with vegetarian/vegan options throughout the afternoon, and Bend Cider Co. will be serving up cider. Think Wild staff will also be providing private tours of the hospital and grounds. This event is outdoors, socially distanced and masks are required on tours.

Would your business like to sponsor this event? Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $2,500 and include the following benefits:

Staff invitation to private wildlife release

Company name and logo included on 1,000 mailed invitations and all event promotions

Help support wildlife education, conservation and rescue in Central Oregon

Click the link below for more information or contact sally@thinkwildco.org or 541-933-5437 to sponsor.

Sponsorship information here: thinkwildco.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/sponsorship-levels.pdf

Other Upcoming Events

Fangs, Feathers and Fur Online Lecture Series: Tuesday, March 16 at 6pm PST

Sign up here: secure.lglforms.com/form_engine

Online Wildlife Trivia Night: Tuesday, March 23 at 7pm PST

Sign up here: thinkwildco.us7.list-manage.com

thinkwildco.org