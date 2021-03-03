The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery Doubles in Size

(Photo | Courtesy of Jeffrey Murray Photography)

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery, located in downtown Bend, opened in 2013 featuring the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Last year when offered the opportunity to double the size of the gallery, Murray had no second thoughts about annexing the location next door.

Visitors can now browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying a visual adventure of twice the display of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Murray says, “We did a complete remodel and update of both the old and new location to transition seamlessly into one cohesive space. I couldn’t be more proud of our continued presence in the local art and small business community.”

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery is open daily Tuesday-Sunday and is located at 118 NW Minnesota Avenue. Please visit online at jeffreymurrayphotography.com for additional details.

