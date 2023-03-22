Save the Dates!

Save the Date

Step back in time to the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood at our Annual Fundraiser, celebrating 20 years of BendFilm – an unforgettable night of style, fun and philanthropy! Join us for a memorable evening filled with food + drink, music, entertainment and fundraising for a noble cause!

Mark your calendars: Friday, May 5, 2023! You won’t want to miss it⁠!

⁠

PS. There may or may not be a red carpet

If you are unable to attend our in-person fundraiser, consider donating instead!

Help us raise money and hit our goal! Just $20 can help us continue our mission of bringing the arts to Central Oregon. Any amount you are able to donate is helpful, whether it’s $5 or $500, we appreciate your support!

Donate!

No Man’s Land Film Festival!

April 8!

Tickets Are Now Available!

Join us for our annual “IndieWomen” Appreciation screening! All Independent Women for Independent Film get in for free! Order tickets or reserve your free seat if you are an Indiewoman here . Climber, filmmaker and She Moves Mountain Guide Lizzy Van Patten will be in attendance, and more!

Purchase Tickets!

bendfilm.org