Saxon’s Fine Jewelers Summer Sparkle

Labor Day Weekend

The Old Mill District, and Bend in general, offers a vibrant atmosphere with a mix of experiences for all your Labor Day Weekend desires. Enjoy live music at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, indulge in unique barrel-aged whiskey tasting, surround yourself in Scalehouse’s exhibit In The Bardo and so much more. Find the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure when you spend three (or more) glorious days in Central Oregon.

Sparkle with Saxon’s

Saxon’s Fine Jewelers has been coming in hot all summer long with their Sizzling Summer Sale. We were so excited to share about it, we forgot to mention that their sizzling offers apply to select items, including half-off select John Hardy, 60%-off select bridal and semi-mounts and up to half-off Raymond Weil Noemia watches. Now through Labor Day mention this email and receive an extra 15% off most sale items and help them clean out their vault!

Orange Creamsicle

Pastini flavor creators understand that no matter the weather, Orange Creamsicle mocktails bring the sunshine! This nostalgic drink features nonalcoholic orange liqueur from Oregon-based zero-proof spirit makers Dhos, with fresh-squeezed orange juice, natural vanilla Monin syrup, San Pellegrino Arancita and half and half. Summer never tasted so good.

311

With AWOLNATION

Hayden Homes Amphitheater welcomes the return of 311 Thursday, August 29. Their tried-and-true fusion of reggae, hip-hop, funk, and rock make them one of the most entertaining live acts out there. Come jam along to hits, Down, Beautiful Disaster, Amber and Come Original, among others. Also, you won’t want to miss very special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees!

