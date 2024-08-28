Lights, Camera, Action

(Graphic courtesy of BendFilm)

Important Dates:

September 12: Tickets are live for members

September 18: Tickets are live for All Access Pass holders

September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film Pass holders

September 20: Tickets are live for everyone!

What is the difference between the two pass options you ask?

All Access

Early ticket reservation

Unlimited In-Theater Tickets

1 Ticket to Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony

$25 donation to BendFilm

*Good for movies lovers who want to network, see as many movies as possible, attend parties, and support BendFilm!

Full Film

Early ticket reservation

Unlimited In -Theater Tickets

*Good for the cinephiles who just want to see any many movies as possible!

