Lights, Camera, Action

(Graphic courtesy of BendFilm)
Important Dates:
September 12: Tickets are live for members
September 18: Tickets are live for All Access Pass holders
September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film Pass holders
September 20: Tickets are live for everyone!
What is the difference between the two pass options you ask?
All Access
- Early ticket reservation
- Unlimited In-Theater Tickets
- 1 Ticket to Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony
- $25 donation to BendFilm
*Good for movies lovers who want to network, see as many movies as possible, attend parties, and support BendFilm!
Full Film
- Early ticket reservation
- Unlimited In -Theater Tickets
*Good for the cinephiles who just want to see any many movies as possible!