A&E WeeklyTheatre/Film
0

Lights, Camera, Action

By

(Graphic courtesy of BendFilm)

Important Dates: 

September 12: Tickets are live for members

September 18: Tickets are live for All Access Pass holders

September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film Pass holders

September 20: Tickets are live for everyone!

What is the difference between the two pass options you ask?

All Access

  • Early ticket reservation
  • Unlimited In-Theater Tickets
  • 1 Ticket to Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony
  • $25 donation to BendFilm

*Good for movies lovers who want to network, see as many movies as possible, attend parties, and support BendFilm!

Full Film

  • Early ticket reservation
  • Unlimited In -Theater Tickets

*Good for the cinephiles who just want to see any many movies as possible! 

Purchase Passes!

bendfilm.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *