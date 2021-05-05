New Theater Restrictions & New Alley Nights

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

New Tin Pan Theater Restrictions

Last week, the Governor announced tighter restrictions on theaters to better align with new public health priorities. We at the Tin Pan want to make all of our film lovers safe, while still providing the rich theater-going experience you’ve all been missing… and we’re not going away anytime soon. As of last Friday, April 30, we have reduced indoor capacity to six patrons and will not serve concessions. We will also add one more night of fun films in the alley — Takeout Tuesdays — to celebrate the wonderful, unifying art form of cinema.

Be sure to visit tinpantheater.com for the latest updates on the Theater and showtimes.

Introducing Takeout Tuesdays

On Tuesday, May 4, we began weekly Takeout Tuesdays with Classic B-Horror Films in Tin Pan Alley. Since we are no longer able to serve concessions to guests, we encourage you to stop by your favorite downtown dining spot for some takeout, then join us for an outdoor film screening.

Reservations only: We ask you to reserve a table in order for us to maintain mandatory social distancing.

Shows begin at 7:30pm

Reserve a table for Takeout Tuesday here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/films

Register to Attend the Power of Film Fundraiser

Register to attend our fifth annual Power of Film Fundraiser, in partnership with Saving Grace, set to take place virtually on Friday, June 4 at 6pm.

The event will include the premiere of a BendFilm-produced short documentary about Saving Grace’s life-affirming work.

Saving Grace is a local nonprofit that provides comprehensive domestic violence and sexual assault services in Central Oregon and promotes the value of living life free from violence. Learn more about Saving Grace here.

Register to attend here: events.handbid.com/auctions/power-of-film/registration

Now Playing at Tin Pan Theater

Remember that seating is limited due to new safety regulations, so buy your tickets ASAP.

Billie

$10, Free for Members

Buy Tickets | Watch the Trailer

“Erskine’s Billie is an honest memorial to the rich talent, and the arresting traumas that made the voice of a generation.” — www.RogerEbert.com

The Father

$10, Free for Members

Buy Tickets | Watch the Trailer

Winner of the Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Truffle Hunters

$10, Free for Members

Buy Tickets | Watch the Trailer

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, 70 or 80 years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle — which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation.

They’re guided by a secret culture and training passed down through generations, as well as by the noses of their cherished and expertly trained dogs. They live a simpler, slower way of life, in harmony with their loyal animals and their picture-perfect land, seemingly straight out of a fairy tale. They’re untethered to cell phone screens or the Internet, opting instead to make their food and drink by hand and prioritizing in-person connections and community.

“A scrumptious cinematic journey. Try not to fall hard for the joy it spreads.” — Variety

View all showtimes and buy tickets here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule

Now Playing at the Virtual Tin Pan!

2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Live Action | Animation | Documentary

$12, Free for Members

For a discounted price, you may watch all three shorts categories in a bundle for $30 here.

The Father

$19.99

Watch Now

Winner of the Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay!

Twilight’s Kiss (Suk Suk)

$12, Free for Members

Watch Now

“This film, bruising yet respectful in its honesty, portrays the still-existing divide between the personal and public experience of being gay.” — Austin Chronicle

Adam

$12, Free for Members

Watch Now

“Subtly moving, Adam is a beautiful expression of untainted sorority.”

— Los Angeles Times

Two of Us

$12, Free for Members

Watch Now

“Two of Us is an entirely unique and uniquely vital lesbian love story.”

— Variety

Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant

$5, Free for Members

Watch Now

*In support of the Deschutes Historical Museum

Are You Listening? Tin Pan Podcast: Small Town Film Ghosts

Are you caught up on Small Town Film Ghosts? Join Julie, Todd and Jared in their explorations of all things cinema!

Listen to Small Town Film Ghosts here: youtube.com/playlist?list

This Just In!

Determined by festival surveys, filmmaker testimonials and independent research, BendFilm Festival has been named in MovieMaker Magazine’s coveted “50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” list.

We’re honored to be featured on this list yet again, and especially ecstatic to be named alongside our Oregonian friends at Ashland Independent Film Festival and Portland International Film Festival.

Considering submitting your film to our 18th Annual Festival? Yours could be among the 115 in our lineup and even win some of our $11,500 cash awards, including $5,000 for Best in Show. Submit today!

View MovieMaker Magazine’s full list here.

Submit now here: filmfreeway.com/BendFilm

Ways to Support BendFilm

Become a member, buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now (currently 15 percent off).

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

Become a member here: bendfilm.org/membership.

