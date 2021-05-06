Scalehouse Gallery New Exhibition — Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts: Prints from the Permanent Collection

(Wendy Red Star, Apsáalooke Roses, Lithograph 18 x 26, CSIA Permanent Collection | Image courtesy of Scalehouse Gallery)

Scalehouse Gallery is pleased to announce their new exhibition, Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts: Prints from the Permanent Collection. This exhibition will open Wednesday, May 7 and will be on view through Saturday, June 26. We are located in Franklin Crossing on Tin Pan Alley Side. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 1pm-6pm and by appointment.

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts provides a creative conduit for educational, social and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.

“I am so pleased to be able to share Crow’s Shadow prints with the Bend community; this selection of works represents a broad range of artists and styles but together they share a common language of creativity and expression. Working with the Scalehouse staﬀ to bring this show to Central Oregon has been wonderful and I hope the exhibit brings joy and wonder to visitors,” said Karl Davis, executive director at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.

Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts is located on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in the foothills of Oregon’s Blue Mountains. Crow’s Shadow is a nonproﬁt 501(c)(3) organization formed in 1992 by local artists James Lavadour (Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce). From 2001-2017 Frank Janzen was CSIA’s Master Printer, and his hiring initiated the more focused print publication and artist residency components at Crow’s Shadow, which continue to this day. In 2017 Judith Baumann joined Crow’s Shadow as the new Master Printer. Our mission is to provide a creative conduit for educational, social, and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development. In 2017 Crow’s Shadow Art Institute celebrated the 25 Anniversary of the organization’s founding, with an exhibition curated by Dr. Rebecca Dobkins (Willamette University and Hallie Ford Museum of Art) and an accompanying publication. Over the last 26 years Crow’s Shadow has evolved into a world-class studio focused on contemporary ﬁne art printmaking.

Works published by Crow’s Shadow Press can be found in major collections, including Library of Congress, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Portland Art Museum, Eiteljorg Museum, Wellin Museum of Art, Davis Museum at Wellesley and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

“Each print represents a triple threat of aesthetic and technical excellence combined with compelling subject matter. Crow’s Shadow Institute fosters work by Native American artists and this infusion also helps build our growing holdings of works on paper by Indigenous artists,” says Katherine Blood, curator of Fine Prints at the Library of Congress, discussing the 2015 purchase of 18 CSI prints for the Prints & Photographs Division of the Library of Congress

EXHIBITION FEATURED ARTISTS:

Samantha Wall, Rick Bartow, Pat Boas, Wendy Red Star, Sara Siestreem, Avantika Bawa, Wuon Gean Ho, Yoonhee Choi, Yoshihiro Kitai, Jim Denomie, Modou Dieng and Demian DinéYazhi’

ABOUT SCALEHOUSE:

Scalehouse is a multidisciplinary contemporary arts center convening diverse thinkers for in-depth discussions, artistic collaborations, exhibitions and events, including Bend Design Week and Scalehouse Gallery. Scalehouse believes our shared future presents complex challenges and opportunities, not just beneﬁting from creativity but requiring it. We are committed to programming that’s accessible, provocative, extraordinary and inclusive — always with an eye toward a better future for all of us.

scalehouse.org