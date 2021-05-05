Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Offering Spring Programs

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is offering a slate of family friendly activities:

Saturday, May 8 at 10am: Family Birding Adventure

Join a naturalist in search of Sunriver’s birds. Learn how to spot, identify and count common birds in the area. This family friendly program is suited for all ages and binoculars are available to borrow. Register

Nighttime Observatory

Tickets are now available for nighttime observatory public and private programs through June 12. Reservations are required, and programs sell out quickly. Register

Summer Nature Camp

Your budding scientist will love exploring the outdoors, creating masterpieces and meeting animals during camp this summer. Camps are filling fast and some sessions are already sold out, so early registration is recommended. Register here: snco.org/learn-explore/educational-programs/kids-camps-classes

Virtual Lectures

Thursday, May 6 at 10am: Volunteer Info Session

Use your time and talents to support environmental education and wildlife conservation at SNCO. Learn about volunteer positions in animal care, education, gardening and visitor services during a virtual info session. RSVP for the info session here.

Tuesday, May 25 at 6pm: Looking out for Neonatal Wildlife

One of the most exciting parts of spring is the arrival of baby season. Baby birds, squirrels, rabbits, deer and other wildlife can be easily observed in the landscape. Some animals are fiercely independent within a few days of life while others need longer-term care by a parent. This virtual workshop will review the development and behavior of commonly encountered wildlife in our area to help you better recognize when a baby animal may need help and intervention from humans. Register

