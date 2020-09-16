Scalehouse Voices Featuring Stephen Slappe

(Stephen Slappe | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

We are excited to present Stephen Slappe — a multidisciplinary artist and educator who will share a short documentary on his research and practice.

Slappe collects, dismantles and rebuilds images in an effort to understand their structure and meaning. Through amassing audiovisual archives, both physical and digital, he identifies social patterns and quirks that can be drawn out of source material to reveal the blurry space between our representations and ourselves. Spanning time and media format in order to reveal patterns that do the same, these archives include original and found photographs, screenshots, videotapes and films. Using video, installation and photography, his work over the past decade has evolved from satirizing television and film tropes to examining the influence of social media and mobile devices on our everyday experience. Join us for an inspiring evening with Slappe as he reflects on his current process and artwork.

