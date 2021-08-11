Scalehouse Voices Presents V. Maldonado

(Imagery | Courtesy of Scalehouse)

Join us for Maldonado’s Artist Talk, Thinking With Your Hands and Listening with your Body, where they will be discussing their career as an artist and the building of personhood through painting and drawing. Their work explores the elasticity of identity in a society that demands rigidity. As any individual’s positionality and privilege in the world can author their character, Maldonado’s creative practice is designed to break societal molds to live more honest lives as humans and as artists. The process of thinking with one’s own hands and listening with our bodies are wonderful acts of reclamation. Maldonado identifies as a queer Mexican American (Purépecha). Through their creative practice they seek dialogue, transformation and renewal within contemporary society.

ABOUT V. MALDONADO

Maldonado was born in 1976 in Changuitiro, Michoacan, Mexico and grew up in the Central San Joaquin Valley of California in a family of migrant field laborers. Maldonado is currently chief diversity officer and assistant dean for diversity and inclusions at Pacific Northwest College of Art. In 2021, they became both ombudsperson and department head of painting. Maldonado received their bachelor of fine arts in painting and drawing from the California College of Art (2000), their master of fine arts in painting and drawing from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago (2005) and is exclusively represented by the Froelick Gallery in Portland, Oregon. Maldonado’s work is included in the permanent collections of the Portland Art Museum, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon, the Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma, Washington, the Museum of Fine Art, Houston, Texas and the Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem, OR.

Artist Talk

August 17, 6-7pm

Virtual Zoom Event

Reservations are required and a Zoom link will be sent in confirmation email

$10.00 suggested donation

Scalehouse Programs

The arts inspire us. They foster curiosity, provoke new ideas and impel conversations. Throughout the year, Scalehouse presents exhibitions, events and speakers featuring artists, designers, writers, filmmakers, creative thinkers and problem solvers.

