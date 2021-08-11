Sunriver Art Fair Announces Artist Lessa Clayton Selected for 2021 Commemorative Poster

(Three Pools by Lessa Clayton)

Three Pools Featured in 2021 Commemorative Poster 9-11 in One-Day Event

The Sunriver Art Fair has announced the selection of the painting, Three Pools, for its 2021 Commemorative Poster, which will be available at the fair August 13-15, in the Village at Sunriver and the Virtual Sunriver Art Fair August 15-September 26, and online at sunriverartfair.org.

Lessa Clayton has been a full-time painter for the last few years. In reality, she tells us, she’s been painting all her life. Landscape is her favorite subject, and Oregon provides an abundance of subjects. Lessa travels around the state taking photos and then uses them as the basis for her paintings. Three Pools was painted using a photo she took when hiking the Opal Creek Wilderness area. Three Pools is a popular swimming hole on the North Fork of the Santiam River. The water is crystal clear and the color of the water is a lovely green blue.

When Lessa began painting, she used acrylics because the quick drying time and clean-up appealed to her. She has since switched to oils which lets her experiment with layers of glazes, something that can’t really be achieved with acrylics. She loves the color depth possible with layers of transparent colors.

Sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC), net proceeds from the art fair support nonprofits in south Deschutes County. Since 2000, the SRWC has awarded over $750,000 in grants to organizations that support essential services and educational opportunities in our community.

sunriverartfair.org • paintings.lessaclayton.com