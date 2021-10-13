Sculpture Exhibition Comes to Pence Gallery

(Sentinels, Greg Amanti, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

An exhibition of sculptures by Bend artist Greg Amanti, titled Sentinels, is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s Pence Pinckney Gallery from October 14 to November 11, with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, October 21. The Pence gallery is open from 10am-4pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 10am-2pm on Fridays. Masks are required and distancing protocols will be followed.

“These shapes resemble unstable beacons or buoys,” said Amanti in an artist’s statement. “They might represent a loss of direction and our difficulty to navigate through uncertain times.”

Amanti attended the Art Institute of Seattle with a focus on commercial photography. A master mold maker, stone carver and critically acclaimed artist and artisan, he has worked at the two largest foundries on both coasts. His work has been included in exhibitions at the Fort Collins Museum of Contemporary Art, the Hinterland Art Space and the RedLine Contemporary Art Center.

For more information, contact Bill Cravis at 541-383-7513 or wcravis@cocc.edu .