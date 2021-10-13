teeny tiny Tuxes & Tails Auction Benefits Humane Society of Central Oregon

Auction Online October 11-17 with Preview & Yappy Hour October 15-16

The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s teeny tiny Tuxes & Tails auction is a way to help transform the life of an animal. The online auction is October 11-17. An in-person preview of the auction items will be at the HSCO shelter (61170 SE 27th St., Bend) Friday, October 15 10am-6pm with a Yappy Hour from 4-6pm, sponsored by Greg Brady of LivOregon Real Estate. Preview continues Saturday, October 16 at the shelter from 10am-5pm. Participation is free!

Be the change for an animal in need from the comfort of your home. Register to bid on over 30 auction items at hsco.org/teeny-tiny-tuxes-tails-2021. This teeny tiny Tuxes & Tails auction will help over 3,000 animals annually at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Items include Apple tech products, wine, creature comforts for pets and tickets and overnight stay in Eugene for the Oregon vs Oregon State University football game November 27.

The increase in COVID cases locally postponed HSCO’s largest fundraiser, Tuxes & Tails to April 23, 2022. The event is crucial for raising the funds to care for lost, abandoned, neglected and abused animals in our community. The teeny tiny Tuxes & Tails will raise funds to support our efforts. To preview auction items and bid go to teeny tiny Tuxes & Tails.

hsco.org 541-330-7096