See the Latest SFF Additions

((L-R) Gina Chavez, Daniel Rodriguez, Goodnight Moonshine and Willi Carlisle)

Gina Chavez is a multi-ethnic, queer, Catholic, internationally-acclaimed Latinx pop artist who is redefining Latin music in Texas and beyond.

A 12-time Austin Music Award winner—including 2015 Musician of the Year and 2019 Best Female Vocals—Chavez is an Austin icon. And word is getting out. With more than a million views on her NPR Tiny Desk, an hour-long PBS special, a Latin Grammy nomination, and a 12-country tour through Latin America, the Middle East and Central Asia as a cultural ambassador with the U.S. State Department, Chavez is ready for a bigger stage.

A founding member of the band Elephant Revival, Daniel Rodriguez wrote and sang some of their most well known songs, such as “Birds and Stars” and “Sing to the Mountain”. They disbanded in 2018 after playing their last show to a sold out Red Rocks.

His debut full-length album, Sojourn of a Burning Sun, was released on August 28th, 2020. Rodriguez has since opened for The Lumineers on their BRIGHTSIDE World Tour in 2022, playing to sold out arenas and stadiums across North America. He has also performed with some of his talented friends and heroes such as Gregory Alan Isakov, John Craigie, Fruition, Todd Snider and many more.

Goodnight Moonshine is a guitar and vocal duet, and a musical marriage in all senses. The duo combines the evocative voice and songwriting of Molly Venter, with Eben Pariser’s adventurous guitar playing. The result is folk music with a depth of improvisation and tonal subtlety usually reserved for jazz.

After cutting several records, and experimenting with limitless creative possibilities of studio production, Goodnight Moonshine is now thrilling audiences as an acoustic guitar duo. The format allows them to focus entirely on each others gifts, and enter a hypnotic trance, a cycle of responsive vocal inspiration and guitar improvisation that deepens throughout the show.

Willi Carlisle is a poet and a folk singer for the people. Like his hero Utah Phillips, Carlisle’s extraordinary gift for turning a phrase isn’t about high falutin’ pontificatin’; it’s about looking out for one another and connecting through our shared human condition.

Born and raised on the Midwestern plains, Carlisle is a product of the punk to folk music pipeline that’s long fueled frustrated young men looking to resist. Though Carlisle’s poetic words evoke the mystical American storytelling of Whitman, Sandburg, and E.E. Cummings, ultimately this is bonafide populist folk music in the tradition of cowboys, frontier fiddlers, and tall-tale tellers.

