Under the Marquee

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

COYO Spring Concert

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Thursday, May 18 at 7pm

Revel in local music! This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore.

This ​year’s Spring Concert includes classics from Vivaldi, and epics from some well know Pirate movies.

View the Orchestra and Camerata rosters here.

Buy Tickets

Full Draw Film Tour

Presented by ONXHUNT

Friday, May 19 at 7pm

The best original bowhunting films from independent filmmakers come to Bend’s favorite venue. Think of it as if Nat Geo and Metallica had a baby! It’s a movie night with a concert vibe, plus hunting gear giveaways from the event sponsors and partners.

Watch the trailer here.

Buy Tickets

Oregon Ballet Theatre 2

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, May 20 at 3pm

Oregon Ballet Theatre’s junior ensemble OBT2 features dancers who are on the cusp of their professional careers. Don’t miss this program highlighting the breadth of their technical ability, featuring four selections from 20th Century classical repertoire, including excerpts from Coppelia, Don Quixote, and Raymonda.

Join us for this special afternoon of classic and contemporary dance with something for the whole family!

Buy Tickets

May Musical Celebration

Presented by Cascade School of Music

Sunday, May 21 at 2pm

The school faculty present their 20th annual showcase of jazz, rock, folk and classical music students in an afternoon of exceptional award-winning performances.

This event is free to the community and no tickets are required!

2023-24 Season Preview

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30pm

Tower Members only!

Timeless country to classic rock. Christmas cartoons and “catechism” comedy. Stars from Dublin, Peking, Nashville, Vienna, Vegas, Portland and (of course) Central Oregon. From international guitar virtuosos to Frozen singalongs.

Another diverse and rewarding new season of artists and acts debuts exclusively at the Tower. See special videos and hear “insider” info about all of them at our one-time-only advance preview.

This free event is for Tower Members only. Log into your account to request tickets today.

Not a Member yet? Join today and reserve your spot for May 23!

Join Today

John Cafferty & Beaver Brown Band Live

Plus Eddie and the Cruisers Screening

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm

Relive the 40th anniversary screening of the rock ‘n’ roll cult classic Eddie and the Cruisers followed immediately by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band live onstage performing the film’s Top Ten hits plus their #1 smash, On the Dark Side. The first three rows of seats will be removed for post-movie dancing. Tickets include movie, live concert, and discount on Cafferty’s Greatest Hits CD.

Buy Tickets

Coming Soon

At a Glance

June 3: Bicycle Film Festival

Bicycle Film Festival July 30: Riders in the Sky

Riders in the Sky August 3: #IMOMSOHARD

#IMOMSOHARD September 12: Foy Vance

Foy Vance September 14: Al Stewart

Tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

Box Office Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am to 4pm

towertheatre.org