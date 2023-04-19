See You on Saturday

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

We look forward to seeing you Saturday!

Schedule of events:

Gather for the parade at 11am

11:30am-12pm — parade through downtown

12pm — Opening story with Teafly and the Earth Guardians; welcoming remarks from The Environmental Center

1pm — Ameyalmazatl Citaltonal Azteca dance group

2pm — Traditional native songs and stories by Speakthunder Berry

3pm — Wrap up

Other highlights include free face painting, electric bike demos, garden activities, free book exchange and more!

Rethink Waste Project

We’re going with reusables this Earth Day!

Pictured here is Kimi from Curated Events Bend, modeling our reusable plates that will be offered to Earth Day attendees!

We’re excited to work closely with Kimi and our food vendors this year for an even more sustainable event. Signage and friendly volunteers will be present at each waste station to guide where to put dishware, food waste and garbage.

Coming up: Repair Café and clothing swap!

With the Associated Students of OSU-Cascades. We have fixers skilled in sewing, gear, appliances, electronics and more! Learn more.

When: April 26, 5:30-7:30pm

Where: OSU-Cascades in Bend, in the Ray Atrium Edward J. Ray Hall (1500 SW Chandler Ave.)