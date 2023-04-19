Live This Weekend in the Cozy Tasting Room

(Photo courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Live in the Cozy Tasting Room:

Scott Foxx Duo

Friday, April 21, 2023

5pm to 8pm

Come enjoy a great night of music with the Scott Foxx Duo! Known as the “String Wizard,” Scott is a savant on acoustic and electric guitar, fiddle and mandolin. A Singer songwriter since age 17, Scott has opened for Taj Mahal, Richie Havid, Country Joe McDonald!

Locally he has played with The River Pigs, After Midnight Clapton Tribute, Burnin’ Moonlight and More! Play fingerstyle bluegrass, rock n/roll and slide his duo will be entertaining us with covers and originals. Don’t miss this amazing concert!

Chair and tables provided for you in our warm tasting room. Wood Fired, hand-crafted pizzas, Award Winning Wine, beer on tap, salad and dessert all available for purchase. If you haven’t been to the vineyard for our fun concerts…don’t miss it!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required.

Scott Foxx Duo Tickets

Live in the Cozy Tasting Room:

John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns

Saturday, April 22, 2023

5pm to 8pm

If you love John Denver….this is your night! Playing guitars, mandolin, percussion and bass, the Quinns present a fully energized performance evocative of Denver’s live concerts (and the entire band sings). The kindred musical talents and influences of the band members allow a performance true to the messages of peace, understanding and reference for the earth and environment that made Denver’s music so special. “Denver’s best known hits such as “Rocky Mountain High” and “Annie’s Song” are featured with many lesser known Denver songs as well, and John Hoover also liberally incorporates his own originals seamlessly the show.

The Mighty Quinns are John Hoover, Bruce Webb, Dick Sorenson and James Maltos and are inspired by John Denver, The Beatles, Dylan and many more.

Our winter concerts are in our warm tasting room and tent. Tables and chairs provided Our sunsets are amazing and still plenty of time to share some music!

Wood fired pizza, Caesar Salad, Pub Style Pretzels, Dessert, Award Winning Wine by the glass or bottle, Beer on tap, Soda, etc. available for purchase.

Advance Ticket Purchase Required.

John Hoover Tickets

faithhopeandcharityevents.com