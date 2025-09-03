September First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // OLD MILL

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Oregon woven arts luminary Dee Ford Potter will be sharing a 58-year retrospective collection, titled A Life Well Woven, at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from September 22 to December 7, with a reception at 4pm on Wednesday, October 1.

Potter’s woven work has exhibited nationally and internationally. “I create woven art inspired by my life experiences,” said the Bend artist, who references rafting the Grand Canyon, serving as an artist ambassador in China, and exhibiting work in Paris as enduring threads of her own journey. “Using traditional and nontraditional materials, skills, techniques and my hands on a loom, I create fine art statement pieces with titles hinting of my internal explorations, leading the viewer to contemplate thoughts not obvious or previously considered.”

A weaver and printmaker since the 1960s, Potter has been an active, guiding member of the state’s weaving community. She founded the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild in 1973, and the Weaving Guilds of Oregon, or WeGO, in 1982 — a statewide organization dedicated to sharing and promoting fiber arts information, resources and education.

For complete Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Commons

875 NW Brooks St.

541-323-3955 • thecommonsbend.com

The Commons presents the SageBrushers Gallery Show. Enjoy the works from over 20 local artists in all mediums.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the watercolors of Kathleen Kaye. Her passion for the outdoors and the natural world began as a young girl in Minnesota. Now living in Oregon, she is inspired by the beautiful landscapes and wildlife. Kathleen chose watercolor as her medium because of its transparency and luminescence. The layering of color-on-color reflects the play of light on a tree or mountain as they pass through the hours of the day from amber dawn to indigo evening. She views watercolor painting as a personal evolution of interpretation, growth and letting go.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through September 20, the annual Art in the West juried exhibition and silent auction will be on display at the Museum, showcasing over 120 traditional and contemporary works that honor the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert. The full collection is available on our online auction page at highdesertmuseum.org/aiw.

Continuing through September 7, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland, examines Indigenous representation and identity during a period of regional transformation. Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland will feature 39 photographs recovered from Matsura’s archive paired with period-specific cultural items from the Indigenous Plateau, a High Desert region that encompasses the Columbia River and its tributaries. Exploring Indigenous representation through detailed photography as well as objects, the exhibition spotlights some of Matsura’s most culturally significant work against a backdrop of regional transformation in the early 20th century.

Continuing through October 5, the Museum’s newest exhibit, Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcases how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

David Kreitzer, Contemporary Realist presents 20 new works, Healing Waters, at St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio is open every week, Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appt: 805-234-2048.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is pleased to host the Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) for the month of September. Founded in 2003 as a nonprofit, PAPO brings together artists who share a passion for painting outdoors and capturing Oregon’s landscapes directly from life. The group provides an inspiring and supportive environment for painters, both established and emerging, to gather for regular “paint outs” across the state. Plein air, derived from the French term meaning “open air,” refers to the practice of creating an entire work on location. For centuries, artists have embraced this approach, often using these fresh studies as the foundation for larger studio pieces. This September, Layor Art invites the community to experience the work of PAPO members who live and paint in Central Oregon. Their exhibition offers a glimpse into the immediacy and beauty of painting in the open air, reflecting the landscapes that surround us. The show will be on view throughout September during Layor Art’s regular business hours. To learn more about PAPO, visit pleinairpaintersoforegon.org.

Layor Art is also featuring a special pop-up by local artist Sondra Holtzman. Known for her expressive brushwork and luminous sense of color, Holtzman captures the shifting moods of the landscape with both intimacy and vitality.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Mockingbird Gallery opens Rural Paths September 5 from 5-8pm. This show features a quiet but fierce trio of painters: Steven Lee Adams, Joseph Alleman and Eric G. Thompson. All three Utah artists approach their canvases with a contemporary eye and a traditional technique enhanced by an evocative sense of time and place. Adams captures quiet, thoughtful, semi-tonalist landscapes that urge the viewer to ponder more carefully the world within and without. Alleman’s spare paintings mark a place in time and are recognized as visionary portrayals of the Contemporary American West. Thompson’s images have the feel of weathered photographs brought back into sharp focus, with faces and scenes that hold a familiarity both comforting and haunting. They all have an uncanny ability to reveal the beauty in the everyday and the ordinary. The artists will attend the opening to engage with viewers. The show will run through the end of September.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Barbara Hudler Cella, High Desert Art League member, is the featured artist at The Oxford Hotel-Bend during the month of September. With a keen focus on outdoor painting (plein air), Barbara captures the experience of being surrounded by the ever-changing Central Cascades. This show will highlight her recent landscapes created during this most magnificent summer of 2025. Join Barbara at the Oxford Hotel lobby for First Friday Art Walk, from 5-7pm on Friday, September 5.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art opens Less is More August 1st from 5-8pm. This show features three incredibly talented painters. Although their styles are vastly different, each one finds the essence of their subject in a unique way. Wendy Chidester honors objects lost to time with a painterly approach that gives her chosen artifacts a photorealistic effect. Her still lifes have the dignity of a formal portrait, transforming each item into an icon of its time. Jerri Lisk and Vallerie Winterholler both find inspiration in nature, expressing their experiences with singular techniques. Lisk’s process transforms raw sketches from nature into meticulous paintings infused with light and depth. Winterholler distills her experiences outdoors into abstracted landscapes that capture her fleeting impressions and memories. The artists will be in attendance for the opening to enjoy the evening and engage with viewers to discuss their work. The show will run through the end of August.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Premiere Properties exhibits landscape photography by Karen Maier and paintings by wildlife artist Vivian Olsen. Meet the artists during the First Friday Art Walk on September 5, from 5-7pm.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In September, Red Chair Gallery’s showcases pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe and paintings and woodblock prints by Pamela Beaverson. Our pedestals are filled with craftsman-style pottery by Eleanor Murphey. Located at the corner of Bond St. and Oregon Ave., Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership-based organization with an active studio and gallery, proudly presents this year’s All Member Show from September 1-26. There will be a Gallery Reception on September 13.

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-362-1288 • scalehouse.org

For the Light Within, the debut solo exhibition by Bend-based artist J Long, will be on view at The Annex at Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts from September 2 through November 2. An opening reception will be held on First Friday, September 5, from 5-8pm, offering visitors an opportunity to meet the artist and view the work in person.

For the Light Within presents a new collection of mixed-media works that explore the dynamic interplay between openness and protection, examining how individuals adjust their internal “apertures” in response to the world around them. The work explores how people instinctively regulate emotional openness in response to safety or threat, highlighting this balance as key to connection, resilience and growth.

This exhibition marks a significant milestone in J Long’s emerging career as an artist, following her six-month residency at The Patricia Clark Studio in Bend. After spending the past 15 years as a partner in a landscape architecture firm with her husband, Long returns to her lifelong passion for making art. Her mixed-media work — spanning painting, drawing, ceramics and fiber — explores themes of permeability and boundaries, deeply informed by her background in landscape design. “My practice in landscape architecture has profoundly shaped my approach to art,” she says. “This body of work is a celebration of the joy I find in process-driven, multimedia exploration.” She adds, “I’m incredibly grateful for the Residency in the Patricia Clark Studio and for the opportunity to fully immerse myself in the creative energy of Scalehouse.”

The Annex, a Scalehouse Project, offers local artists a dedicated space to present new work, gain exposure and experience, and build community through arts and cultural events.

Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Wildlife artist Vivian Olsen continues exhibiting paintings in watercolor and oil in the mezzanine gallery through the month of September. “My portraits of wildlife are designed to show each animal’s beauty and their natural habitat,” Vivian says. “I try to express their individual personalities and postures so no two ever look alike — even quail.”

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Throughline speaks not only to what connects these works, but also what connects Adell to the practice of printmaking itself. It’s about trust in process, in repetition, in growth and progression; a celebration of the tactile language of printmaking. “There’s no single narrative here, but perhaps, in the rhythm, the spaces or the edges where the shapes meet you’ll discover a thread in the spaces between that resonates quietly or feel unexpectedly familiar echoing your own story.”

Adell works in a range of printmaking techniques, including monotype, monoprint, collagraph, and linocut, at times integrating mixed media. For her, the heart of her work lies not only in the finished piece but in the journey of discovering it — a pursuit of creativity, curiosity, and connection.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents the mosaic art of Jesica Carleton.

Jesica’s body of work is a tapestry of abstracts, landscapes, whimsical pieces, representational works and art that spans various sizes and settings, from indoor to garden, and from 2D to 3D.

Driven by insatiable curiosity from an early age, Jesica was inspired to pursue a diverse artistic journey. Throughout her life, she has delved into a wide variety of mediums – from quilting and ceramics to welding and mosaic art. Despite pressures to maintain a consistent style, she embraces constant experimentation and innovation. Dedicated to inspiring others, she champions the accessibility of mosaic art and helps people discover their creative potential.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Bill Lind creates handmade wooden bowls. Some bowls prioritize function and some are born strictly out of the beauty of the wood and the skill of the turner. All are sourced from local hardwoods. Lind’s display is always popular.

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows!” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high quality design and construction including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Bill Hunt creates unique wood carvings from recycled fence posts and local juniper trees. See more of Bill’s unique carvings at highdesertcarving.com.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dominique Ovalle-Kongsli describes her watercolor paintings as “quirky, fun and lighthearted.” Among the recurring motifs in her watercolors are anthropomorphized trees where the natural markings become eyes. Her travels in Thailand inspired these playful, yet profound forms. Given the demands of being a wife, mother, teacher, writer and mentor, Dominique’s personal mantra is, “My direction is more important than my speed. It consists of letting myself be cared for by my Creator. My direction is belief — that a painting will work out — and that my life will work out, too. It’s not about speed or quantity. It’s about intention. I want each piece of art I make, whether it is large or small, to be loaded with joy, emotion and beauty.”

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will also be hosting Debra Roeder. Roeder hand cuts stones and makes jewelry and knife handles which she will be highlighting at the First Friday event. Roeder is a retired teacher, published author and Acorn Award recipient who works in many mediums.

Ray Roeder brings art and function together in woodworking and etching.

Kathleen Branch says her abstract paintings boldly reimagine the mid-century modern movement while infusing it with a personal twist. Immersed in the influences of the era’s furniture, characterized by linear designs and functional materials, she channels these concepts into her work.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Suite 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Anastasia Zielinski’s work explores our connection to the natural world through the documentation of the plant life of public spaces. Rather than highlight grand vistas, her work focuses on the vegetation that thrives in often-overlooked areas leading to dense, detailed compositions that spark wonder and captivate the viewer. Find more information at anastasiazielinski.com

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you.

Brad Harrison is a metal artist. He creates unique, handcrafted, custom pieces that blend rustic, industrial design with modern laser engraving — from metal art to personalized gifts. Meet Brad at First Friday Art Walk and see more of his work at bradscustoms.com.

Josie Powell creates silver and copper jewelry with distinctive Central Oregon themes. She is now displaying unique new designs.

SCP – Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Cody Clark is a published and contest winning wildlife photographer and enjoys using a variety of techniques and compositions to capture the beauty of nature.

Cheryl Graham is an acrylic artist who captures the essence of her subjects through color and brush strokes.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

405 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography. Barraco’s First Friday exhibits have been getting attention lately. This is not one to miss.

Henriette Heiny is a fluid acrylic artist with a background in multiple disciplines and a lifelong curiosity for creative expression. Over the past decade, she has devoted herself to painting, using color, movement and texture to evoke the rhythms and moods of the natural world.

Jenny B says, “What started as a hobby has become a passion.” She is a self-taught artist who enjoys creating whimsical pieces that brighten up interiors and backyards alike.