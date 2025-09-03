New Gallery Expands Madras Art Scene

(Photos courtesy of River Ridge Art)

Founded by Kristen Horn, the River Ridge Art Gallery is the newest addition to the Central Oregon art scene, helping expand the burgeoning Madras art scene. Kristin used to work as a real estate agent who had a passion for painting. Real estate paid the bills, but her passion always rested with the creative community, wherever she was.

Formerly living in Newburg, Kristin has always been a very active community member. She has built art associations, founded art walks, and helped revitalize historic downtowns into bustling city-centers. “About 23 years ago, Newburg’s downtown was in need of some revitalization.” she said. “I went to the city and asked them what they were going to do with downtown, and the city responded, ‘what are you going to do?’ Because they didn’t have a plan, but they wanted to help and support improvement. I became president of the downtown association for ten years. If you want something for the community, you have to be willing to put yourself out there and do the work.”

That is the special factor that Kristin brings to the community of Madras, and the greater art community. She is someone who has proven time and time again that she is willing to take the initiative and put in the effort for her community. “If I see a need in the community and I have the chance to help out, then score for me,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”

A legacy-creating achievement that capped off her time as the president of the art association in Newburg was the creation of their cultural center; formerly a school building, the 40,000-square-foot structure was turned into a hub of art, culture, education and connection. “I cry almost every time I see it, because it’s exactly what we envisioned for so long,” she said. “After that, I decided to pass the baton off to the next person in line, and let them put their stamp on the community. Now, my focus is here.”

Kristin was a painter, before her career and family life took precedent in her life. She rekindled that passion about 9 years ago, and proudly displays her work in her gallery. That being said, her own work is not the priority of the gallery. In fact, right before their first First Thursday, a downtown open-house similar to Bend’s First Friday, Kristen had to be reminded by her husband to hang up any of her own work; she had prioritized every other artist over herself and realized she forgot her own work, only about 20 minutes before the event began.

At her core, this describes Kristin and what she, and her gallery, bring to the community. Kristin says that she is grateful for all the opportunities that others have given her, and now she wants to give those to other people. Her gallery exists for community members to enjoy, and for artists other than herself to promote their work. Her priority lies in providing other artists an opportunity to showcase their creativity, and to help inspire other people to join in.

To do so, Kristin has many plans for the future. She hopes to create an official art walk in Madras and begin a new tradition that favors the creative community. She wants to connect with the other gallery (and a studio space) in Madras for events, classes and more opportunities for artists and community members to connect. Kristin sees the potential in this community, and wants to dedicate her time to cultivating that potential into something uniquely beautiful in Madras.

The River Ridge Art Gallery is officially open in Downtown Madras. Guests are free to visit, take in the views of the inherited crystal chandeliers that light the space, and talk to Kristin about the artists on display. She’s always happy to promote another artist, and you just might find that new statement piece for your own home.