Seventeen Years of Chamber Music in Central Oregon

(Telegraph Quartet | Photo by Jacob Lewis Lovendahl)

High Desert Chamber Music 2024-25 Season Announced!

High Desert Chamber Music Announces (HDCM) the 2024-25 Season Schedule for their 17 season in Central Oregon! This year features Trio Con Brio Copenhagen — October 6, 2024, Telegraph Quartet — November 22, 2024, Frank Almond — February 14, 2025, Jeffrey Kahane — March 7, 2025, and the Neave Trio — April 18, 2025. In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is the Annual Gala which includes a Performance, Dinner, Silent Auction, and Dessert Dash. Genevieve Reaume from Central Oregon Daily returns as the emcee for the evening. This will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 6pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

“Our 17th season will feature the Central Oregon debut of a piano trio from Denmark, a string quartet from San Francisco, and a very special concert/lecture. Returning to Bend will be a renowned violinist and a Grammy-nominated piano trio,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “After the successful launch of this year’s HDCM Celebrity Recitals featuring virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw, the bar has been set extremely high for this year and we invite you to come hear the music!”

The season opens in October with the debut of Trio Con Brio Copenhagen, one of the world’s finest piano ensembles. The group is based in Denmark and recognized for their exceptional musicianship, fresh approach, and adventurous programming through highly creative concerts.

The Telegraph Quartet is based in San Francisco and on the chamber music faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The group has been awarded the prestigious 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the Grand Prize at the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition.

The annual Valentine’s Day concert features renowned violinist Frank Almond, joined by notable guest Isabelle Senger. He has made several appearances in the HDCM Concert Series, and you won’t want to miss this love and romance-themed program. This best-selling event includes a complimentary rose for concert-goers and a treat from Goody’s Chocolates!

Celebrated pianist Jeffrey Kahane is equally renowed as a performer, conductor, and scholar. He is now in the sixth decade of an expansive and eclectic career. This very special appearance will feature Kahane in a concert/lecture of Bach’s beloved Goldberg Variations, a first for Central Oregon audiences. While in Bend, Jeffrey will present a Piano Master Class which is presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

The season will conclude with the award-winning Neave Trio. This Grammy-nominated group has earned enormous praise for their engaging, cutting-edge performances. Gramophone has praised this Boston-based group’s “taut and vivid interpretations,” while The Strad calls out their “eloquent phrasing and deft control of textures.”

The entire season, including the Gala, will be presented at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a discount and seating in a reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 17th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Further information:

General Admission: $48/$10, Child/Student Tickets ($58/$15 Valentine’s Day concert);

Gala Admission: $95

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)