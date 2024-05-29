SFF Final Lineup Additions

Hello, folk music enthusiasts! We’re ecstatic to unveil the latest lineup additions for the 27th annual Sisters Folk Festival! With the inclusion of these 14 sensational artists, the roster now boasts an impressive 33 acts set to take the stage(s) in Sisters on September 27 – 29!

From stirring ballads to foot-stomping tunes, this year’s festival promises another unforgettable musical experience featuring diverse talent from all over the world, redefining what we think of as “folk” music. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, there’s something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Explore the Full Lineup

Tickets for the full three-day extravaganza are on sale now, so grab yours before they’re gone! And don’t worry if you can’t commit to the entire weekend just yet — a limited number of single-day tickets will be available starting July 17.

Adult: $225/Ticket

Youth (17 & Under): $85/Ticket

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org