Buon Viaggio!

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Mastersingers)

Central Oregon Mastersingers leaves in June for a “once-in-a-lifetime” performance at the Vatican in Rome. K.I.D.S., and the good people at Trinity Episcopal Church and Sunriver Christian Fellowship, will make sure Mastersingers are ready to sing in Italy.

The talented choral group has been preparing repertoire since February. They depart June 25 for a week-long Italy tour where Mastersingers performs concerts in Sorrento followed by a Mass at the Vatican. “In addition to singing Mass at St. Peter’s, we’ll present a “friendship concert” with a local Italian choir at Basilica di Sant’ Eustachio in Rome,” said Conductor Christian Clark.

Before departing, however, the singers will present a concert benefiting K.I.D.S. (Kids Inspired Do Succeed) on Sunday, June 2 at 4pm in St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church. This concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be collected to support K.I.D.S., an organization that supports at-risk youth in Central Oregon.

For more information: kids-inspired.org

The ensemble will also provide special music during the morning service at Sunriver Christian Fellowship on Sunday, June 9 at 10am.

“Knowing that a performance at St. Peter’s Basilica (The Vatican) would be a mountain-top experience for us, I shared recordings of Central Oregon Mastersingers, which were screened by local officials in Rome, and resulted in our invitation,” said Clark, explaining the process.

At the benefit concert on June 2, Mastersingers will present the full tour program, which includes selections by Palestrina, Victoria, and Lassus, principal composers of the late Renaissance. “This music is complex and difficult to sing, yet serene, and a joy to listen to,” said Clark. “Palestrina, considered the leading composer of late 16th-century Europe, produced hundreds of sacred vocal works of serene beauty, and held positions at several churches in Rome, including St. Peter’s Basilica,” said Clark.

The choir will showcase their talented musicians, both in Central Oregon and on tour in Italy, by offering selections from other genres as well, including Ave Maria by R. Nathaniel Dett, Pilgrims’ Hymn by Stephen Paulus, and How Can I Keep from Singing, arranged by Sarah Quartel.

Clark added a debt of gratitude in announcing the opportunity: “Central Oregon Mastersingers wouldn’t be able to make this trip happen without the support of our community. We are grateful to all who support our endeavors, both here and abroad, and look forward to singing for you very soon.” More than $15,000 in sponsorships was gifted to offer scholarships to help defer costs.

Buon Viaggio!

centraloregonmastersingers.org