SFF Presents Celebrates Regional Music with the Free Hometown Hang Concert

(Graphic courtesy of SFF Presents)

The final SFF Presents Summer Concert of the year kicks off on Thursday, August 8 with the second annual Hometown Hang at Sisters Art Works. This free event celebrates the powerful regional talent in Central Oregon, putting Dennis McGregor and the Spoilers, Alicia Viani, and Joel Chadd center stage for a fun night of music and community.

Dennis McGregor and the Spoilers’ songs are often wryly twisted, making them pretty much impossible to call normal — that’s what people like most about them. The Spoilers are Scott Hersh (keyboard), Scott Harris (guitar), Patrick Lombardi (guitar), Peter Heithoff (bass), Benji Nagel (steel guitar), and Jeff Ingraham (drums). They are plenty musical and at times rather “hookish,” finding permanent homes in many a listener’s mind.

The Alicia Viani Trio (with Mark Karwan on vocals and acoustic bass and Casey Willis on violin) creates unforgettable musical journeys crafted with provocative lyrics and innovative instrumentation. Impassioned by storytelling and connection, Alicia‘s deep and insightful songs and melodicism are both a salve for our cultural woes as well as an inspiration to bring our greater selves forth. The collective talent of the ensemble pulls listeners into an intimate world of important stories of the human condition that come to life with their integration of jazz, funk, classical, country, and Americana into their folk blend.

Born into a music-filled household in the great Pacific Northwest of Oregon, Joel Chadd has been creating and performing as a singer-songwriter for the last decade. Chadd writes and plays songs that are brutally honest and open hearted. His themes are universal, but the songs feel as if they were written just for you. His melodies dance between soulful vocals and passionate guitar playing, drawing the listener ever-so-close.

New to the Hometown Hang this year is a collaboration between SFF Presents and Citizens4Community (C4C), another local community-based nonprofit.

C4C’s Executive Director Kellen Klein said, “When SFF Presents invited C4C to host a ‘community engagement hub’ at this year’s Hometown Hang, we were thrilled. The concert is already such a heartwarming, locally-oriented celebration; the hub now offers attendees a chance to explore new ways they can get involved in the community. We’ll have nearly a dozen organizations on hand, each dedicated to serving Sisters Country. Event-goers will be able to meet local leaders, learn about volunteer opportunities, and offer feedback on current community needs and challenges.”

The concert will be held at the Sisters Art Works venue located at 204 W Adams Ave. in downtown Sisters. Doors open at 5pm with music starting at 6pm. Additional information is available at sffpresents.org/concerts. Patrons are encouraged to walk or bike to the venue and utilize the free bike valet next door at Habitat for Humanity. This is a free, all ages show. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

In an effort to reduce waste generated at their events, SFF Presents no longer offers disposable cups for drink service. Patrons should bring a 16oz SFF-branded Silipint or Steely pint cup if they plan to enjoy a beverage. Due to strict OLCC permitting rules, they cannot accept alternate vessels. Chairs are not provided; bring your low-back festival chairs or blankets. Only service animals are permitted inside the venue. Be sure to follow @SFFPresents on Instagram and Facebook for updates and additional information.

sffpresents.org