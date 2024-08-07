Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)
Encanto
Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, Central Oregon Disability Support Network, Full Access High Desert, and ALSO
Tuesday, August 20 at 6pm
Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
This film will be shown with Spanish subtitles and offer sensory inclusive amenities. The Tower Theatre is proud to have Kulture City Sensory Inclusive status. To find out more, click here.
Full Draw Film Tour
YOUR JOURNEY
Presented by OnX Hunt and OR Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA)
Thursday, August 22 at 7pm
Full Draw is here to unite outdoorsmen and women for a great night of adventure that will surely get you fired up for the fall! For the novice or veteran — it’s bowhunting and adventure on “the Big Screen!” Join us as we take this bowhunting cinema experience to the next level. Our goal is to unite bowhunters, fuel the outdoorsman, and create excitement for all those passionate about Archery.
5Point Adventure Film Festival
Presented by Stio
Saturday, August 24 at 7:30pm
Join Stio and 5Point Film for a very special night with some of our favorite short outdoor films – featuring special guests, local beverages, and a stacked raffle full of incredible prizes to raise donations for our friends at Oregon Adaptive Sports.
Every ticket sold includes one raffle ticket and a donation to Oregon Adaptive Sports.
Nate Jackson’s Super Funny World Tour
Sunday, September 8 at 7:30pm
Nate is currently on the upcoming NBC series The Young Rock. He has appeared on Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City (Comedy Central), Off The Chain (Bounce TV), Comic View (BET) and Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV).
In 2019, Nate was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List.
The event is for patrons aged 16+
Moms Unhinged Standup Comedy Show
Presented by Go Big Productions
Monday, September 9 at 7pm
Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us.
The show is clean (ish) comedy and a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group, or your own mom. Men are welcome to the show.
Adult themes and language – 21+
September 17: Prince Again (tribute)
September 26: Craig Ferguson
September 27: Squirrel Nut Zippers with Summit Express Band
September 28: The Modern Gentlemen
September 30: Pure Prairie League & Atlanta Rhythm Section
Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am-4pm