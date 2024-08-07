Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Encanto

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, Central Oregon Disability Support Network, Full Access High Desert, and ALSO

Tuesday, August 20 at 6pm

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

This film will be shown with Spanish subtitles and offer sensory inclusive amenities. The Tower Theatre is proud to have Kulture City Sensory Inclusive status. To find out more, click here.

Get Tickets

Full Draw Film Tour

YOUR JOURNEY

Presented by OnX Hunt and OR Backcountry Hunters & Anglers (BHA)

Thursday, August 22 at 7pm

Full Draw is here to unite outdoorsmen and women for a great night of adventure that will surely get you fired up for the fall! For the novice or veteran — it’s bowhunting and adventure on “the Big Screen!” Join us as we take this bowhunting cinema experience to the next level. Our goal is to unite bowhunters, fuel the outdoorsman, and create excitement for all those passionate about Archery.

Get Tickets

5Point Adventure Film Festival

Presented by Stio

Saturday, August 24 at 7:30pm

Join Stio and 5Point Film for a very special night with some of our favorite short outdoor films – featuring special guests, local beverages, and a stacked raffle full of incredible prizes to raise donations for our friends at Oregon Adaptive Sports.

Every ticket sold includes one raffle ticket and a donation to Oregon Adaptive Sports.

Get Tickets

Nate Jackson’s Super Funny World Tour

Sunday, September 8 at 7:30pm

Nate is currently on the upcoming NBC series The Young Rock. He has appeared on Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City (Comedy Central), Off The Chain (Bounce TV), Comic View (BET) and Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV).

In 2019, Nate was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List.

The event is for patrons aged 16+

Get Tickets

Moms Unhinged Standup Comedy Show

Presented by Go Big Productions

Monday, September 9 at 7pm

Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us.

The show is clean (ish) comedy and a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group, or your own mom. Men are welcome to the show.

Adult themes and language – 21+

Get Tickets

Coming Soon

Tickets on Sale Now

September 17: Prince Again (tribute)

September 26: Craig Ferguson

September 27: Squirrel Nut Zippers with Summit Express Band

September 28: The Modern Gentlemen

September 30: Pure Prairie League & Atlanta Rhythm Section

Please purchase tickets on our official website: towertheatre.org

We cannot guarantee tickets sold through third parties.

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am-4pm

towertheatre.org