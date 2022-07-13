Silver Moon Brewing & RE/MAX Key Properties Announce Entertainment Title Sponsorship

(Photo | Courtesy of RE/MAX Key Properties)

Silver Moon Brewing, the third oldest craft brewery in Central Oregon, RE/MAX Key Properties and Motto Mortgage Cascades recently announced a new sponsorship deal that includes the naming rights to the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend — consumer engagement, hospitality and customized artist promotions with the mission to create a one of a kind concert experience for music fans from all over the NW.

The sponsorship kicks off with the title sponsorship of the 2022 RE/MAX Key Properties Summer Concert Series at Silver Moon Brewing hosted by Motto Mortgage Cascades followed by a series of hospitality events this Fall/Winter wrapping up at the end of December, 2022.

“When we decided to invest in a full-blown Summer Concert Series with national touring artists, we absolutely wanted to find the right local partners to take it to the next level.” said National Director of Sales and Marketing Matt Bardy. “We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to bring RE/MAX Key Properties and Motto Mortgage Cascades into the mix and we look forward to an exciting summer of music here at Silver Moon Brewing!”

RE/MAX Key Properties is a family-owned, full-service real estate brokerage specializing in residential, luxury, commercial, new construction and ranch and land properties. Their brokers make up a select group of top producers with an average of 16 years of experience. The company is home to five Realtors of the Year and on average, 25 percent of its members are in the top 250 real estate brokers in Central Oregon. Owned by long-time locals Ryan Buccola and Tim Buccola, Key Properties is dedicated to providing exceptional, expert service coupled with a strong give-back program through community sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and stewardship.

Motto Mortgage Cascades is a locally owned mortgage brokerage with a team that brings over 25 years of wholesale mortgage broker experience to benefit their clients. Motto Mortgage Cascades works for the borrower, not a bank.

Their mortgage brokers work with accredited national wholesale lenders to access hundreds of loan products and secure the best rate. That means more transparency, more options and a loan that is tailored to their client’s lifestyle. Owned by Ryan Buccola, Motto Mortgage Cascades delivers expert knowledge, optimal loan product selection and true personal service that advocates for its’ clients through the closing process.

This year’s RE/MAX Key Properties Summer Concert Series at Silver Moon Brewing hosted by Motto Mortgage Cascades will bring 14 ticketed concerts on the newly constructed main stage located on the back patio of Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. Artists include Lost Ox, Hip Abduction, Boombox, JuJu Eyeball, The Brethren, California Honey Drops, Devin the Dude, Cult of Tuck, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, Son De Cuba, Comedy Fest and Roots Music Festival.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this partnership with Silver Moon Brewing,” said Buccola. “James and Matt continue to bring fun, innovative ideas to Bend and the Summer Concert Series is going to be phenomenal. We are thrilled to be able to support live music and our community in this way, and look forward to being neighbors with Silver Moon when the renovation of our new space at 42 Greenwood is complete later this year.”

About Silver Moon Brewing:

Silver Moon Brewing is a long-standing staple of Central Oregon. Producing stellar beers for over 20 years, the company is grateful to call Bend home. In addition to award-winning craft beers, Silver Moon Brewing has become a thriving top entertainment venue, and hub of innovation and constant exploration.

About RE/MAX Key Properties:

