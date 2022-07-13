Eighth Annual Beat Beethoven’s 5th 5k & One-Mile Race In-Person & Virtual

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

The eighth annual Beat Beethoven’s 5th 1-mile and 5k race will be held in-person and virtually at COCC track October 9, 2022. The race benefits the Central Oregon Symphony.

*The object is to finish the 5k before Beethoven’s 5th Symphony ends — 33 minutes and the music is on loud speakers at the track. Beethoven himself will be running the 5k race.

Since Bend is highly athletic, Central Oregon Symphony will combine the two- running and Classical music. Virtual race: Run/walk the 5k or 1-mile from October 1-9, 2022. Please send in your name, picture and times (1-mile or 5k) to: beatbeethoven5k@cosymphony.com. There are several other Beat Beethoven races throughout the U.S.

People can sign-up via the website: beatbeethoven5k.com Cost (including tech t-shirts) is $35 until September l (virtual $25 until September l — doesn’t include a t-shirt but a personalized bib — September 2-October 9, $35). People can see logos of our 43 sponsors and see pictures of past races.

We’re adding information to the website all the time.

Eclectic Edge Racing is doing the timing of the 5k. Participants can also walk on the COCC track for one mile. We’re giving special gifts for beating Beethoven 5k (under 33 minutes) and the first 20 participants in both the 1-mile or the 5k wearing a costume receive $10 from Old Mill District for 2022.

cosymphony.com