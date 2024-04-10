Single-Day Big Ponderoo Tickets On Sale Now

We’re just a few short months away from summer and the second annual Big Ponderoo Music & Art festival! Don’t wait till the last minute — get your weekend pass or single-day tickets today.

The full festival schedule featuring 16 incredible bluegrass, alt-country, and Americana acts is out NOW! With two stages at one downtown venue, you don’t have to miss a single set if you don’t want to. In 2024 Big Ponderoo will take place solely at Village Green Park. This venue acts as a community center for all with ample shade from our signature ponderosa pines atop an expansive lawn.

Saturday, June 29

Price: $115/adults • $45/youth 17 & under

Music runs from 12-11pm

Sunday, June 30

Price: $95/adults • $45/youth 17 & under

Music runs from 11am-8:30pm

Last Chance!

Are you looking to improve your picking skills and jam awareness? We have a few spots left in our Wood & Steel Bluegrass Workshop with Joe Schulte on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8pm April 17-May 22. Pay what you can pricing available.

Register now!

